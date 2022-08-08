Manchester United contact Real Betis for Argentinian midfielder Guido Rodríguez

Manchester United are reported in contact with Real Betis regarding defensive midfielder Guido Rodríguez, who was previously linked to both Everton and Chelsea earlier in the summer. The report comes from AS journalist Mirko Calemme.

United have spent the summer chasing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but is seems unlikely that United will conclude a deal for the player based on his reported stance. Earlier on Monday is was reported that United had agreed a potential deal for Adrien Rabiot.

It all seems like United’s summer transfer window has imploded and that the club is now panic buying, or at least operating in a desperate manner. Even young striker Benjamin Šeško preferred to remain at RB Salzburg, seemingly moving to RB Leipzig in a year’s time.

United need to strengthen the midfield this summer after both Fred and Scott McTominay failed to get the better of Brighton and Hove Albion as the Old Trafford club were beaten 2-1 by the Sussex club – at their home stadium, which was an even bigger embarrassment than last season.

New manager Erik ten Hag has managed to sign three players already in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez but that is not enough to rejuvenate the ailing squad who limped into sixth place in the Premier League last season.

Everton seemed to back away from Rodríguez n the last few weeks with the player seemingly happy to remain at Real Betis this season, unless an ‘extraordinary offer landed at their door,’ which could happen with United – but they could also get rejected.

Chelsea considered the 28-year-old as a potential replacement for N’Golo Kante this summer with a report claiming that they were ‘well-positioned‘ to make a move if Kante made a move away from Stamford Bridge, but that has gone cold in recent weeks.

Rodríguez’s current contract expires in the summer of 2024 and Real Betis have no real need to sell, so United will need to explore that if he is now seen as the player most likely to get United stronger in the midfield and ready to take on their Premier League rivals this season.

Last season the 28-year-old made 47 appearances in La Liga, the Cope del Rey and the UEFA Europa League, scoring two goals and three assists throughout the season. He could cost as little as €20 million this summer but Club América will get 30% his selling price.

