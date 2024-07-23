Manchester United are reportedly looking to hijack AC Milan once again this summer with the Italian club interested in signing AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer. Milan were seemingly seeking to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer, before United became interested in the striker.

The Old Trafford club are looking to bring in at least one more midfielder this summer after capturing the signing of Zirkzee, 23 and Leny Yoro, 18 already. Erik ten Hag’s side require strengthening in a number of key areas to challenge in the Premier League and beyond this coming season.

It was reported that Zirkzee had agreed personal terms with the San Siro side prior ro United engaging themselves into the transfer for the Netherlands international. The 23-year-old ended up signing a five-year contract with the Old Trafford club, leaving Milan embarrassed.

Reports that original in France, the country that Fofana both plays for and play in, have suggested than United, once again, will test the waters with Milan for the Frenchman, seeing if he would rather sign for the Old Trafford club over the San Siro club – which has led the United winning before.

Fofana is predominantly a defensive midfielder who can also play in the central midfield position and in the right-midfield position. His contract in Monaco expires in the summer of 2025, less than a year away. United are seeking a player to replace Casemiro, a player the club would like to sell.

Saudi Arabian clubs were interested in the former Real Madrid midfielder, but in recent weeks, that interest has become nothing of note. However, United still need to strengthen the midfield and find a way to get the club battling for the biggest honours both domestically and internationally again.

During the 2023/24 season, Fofana made a total of 35 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, scoring four goals and four assists – playing in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. The 25-year-old has previously played for Espérance Paris 19ème, Red Star, Drancy and Strasbourg before playing for Monaco.

Get French Football News have reported the interest from both AC Milan and United also suggesting that the price for the French midfielder will need to be £29.5 million or more for the club to sell the 25-year-old this summer. They reported:

“The France international is the subject of interest from both the Red Devils and the Rossoneri. However, Monaco are not willing to entertain any offers below the £29.5m mark for the former Strasbourg man.”

Written by Paul

