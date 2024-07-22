Jadon Sancho ‘close to agreeing transfer’ with Paris Saint-Germain looking to sign the player

United are expected to make a huge loss on the 24-year-old but could use that lesson to sign quality players

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain this summer according to reports. It is even being reported that the former Manchester City academy graduate is close to agreeing terms with the Parisien club.

Foot Mercato and Lequipe have reported that PSG and Sancho have open negotiations which is likely to result in the club and the player competing the transfer this summer. It was reported last week that Sancho and United manager Erik ten Hag had drawn a line under their bust up.

Sancho played for United in their 2-0 pre-season friendly victory over Rangers at Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon which saw Amad Diallo and Joe Hugill score the goals and new summer signing Leny Yoro start the match days after his transfer was completed from Ligue 1 club Lille.

It was expected that Sancho could remain at United following the announcement that the disagreement between the player and manager was effectively resolved. But this news suggests that United will still sell the attacking midfielder, who has been more of a flop than a star for United.

During his time at United, Sancho has made 82 appearances, scoring 12 goals and six assists, which works out to a measly 0.22 goal contributions per appearance, which is not the form he had whilst playing for Borussia Dortmund before signing for United. His loan spell there was not good either.

Whilst playing in Germany before his transfer to United, Sancho made 158 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 53 goals and 67 assists, working out to 0.76 goal contributions per appearance, which is why United paid £73 million to sign him during the summer of 2021.

PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos was said to be impressed with Sancho’s performances in Germany and against the French side in the UEFA Champions League semi-final last season and is now the top priority after the Victor Osimhen deal from Napoli has hit the rocks.

United want to deal with PSG this summer to sign midfielder Manuel Ugarte, so if there has been talks with the player over a move to Paris, perhaps United could make this deal work alongside the one of the Uruguayan midfielder, who United would like to add to the squad this summer?

