Confirmed XI: Rashford leading the line against Brentford; Martial & Weghorst on the bench; McTominay & Sabitzer in midfield

Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening as United look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday. United manager Erik ten Hag will also need to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the start of the season so this will become a tough match for United. Brentford have done well this season and ahead of Wednesday’s match they sit in seventh place in the Premier League.

United were pushed into fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday following their defeat to the Magpies then slipped into fifth after the match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur ended in a 1-1 draw. There are six matches in the league to be played midweek which will start to level up the number of matches played from previously postponed matches earlier this season. United have a busy month ahead of them with eight more matches including this one.

Brentford drew 3-3 with Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend – leading three times in the match which shows how much of an attacking team they are. If the United that turned up against the Magpies plays, United will be seeking to bounce back on Saturday when they face Everton at Old Trafford. On paper, United should be winning these matches and pushing themselves into finishing in the top four in the Premier League and seeking to win two more trophies.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

McTominay, Sabitzer;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Rashford

Substitutes

Butland; Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka; Fred; Martial, Weghorst, Pellistri

Brentford

Raya;

Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry;

Damsgaard, Nørgaard, Jensen;

Mbuemo, Toney

Substitutes

Strakosha; Hickey, Zanka, Stevens; Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Baptiste; Ghoddos

United and Brentford have met three times in the Premier League in the history of both clubs. United have won twice and lost once. United have scored six goals, winning one penalty, scoring it. Brentford have scored five goals, not winning a penalty against United yet. United have kept one clean sheet with Brentford also keeping one clean sheet. earlier in the season, Brentford beat United 4-0 and this time, United will need to ensure that does not happen again.

Despite just three Premier League matches being played between the two clubs, United players have been shown five yellow cards and no red cards. Brentford players are yet to be booked against United. Ten Hag will be well aware of what Brentford can do – having managed the club in their biggest defeat against Brentford in the Premier League with a 4-0 defeat also happening in the old League Division One back in 1936. Lightning does not need to strike twice here.

Christian Eriksen, Joshua Bohui and Max Haygarth are the only three players who have played for both United and Brentford. Eriksen had a six-month contract last season, becoming a free agent this summer. Bohui came through the youth ranks at Brentford and Haygarth did the same at United. Eriksen has been a revelation for United this season and has been a big miss after than ankle injury back in January. He is getting closer to returning which is a great time for United.

Written by John Walker