Confirmed XI: Rashford leading the line against Brentford; Martial & Weghorst on the bench; McTominay & Sabitzer in midfield

United need all three points from this match - win at all costs

5 April 2023 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Rashford leading the line against Brentford; Martial & Weghorst on the bench; McTominay & Sabitzer in midfield

Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening as United look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday. United manager Erik ten Hag will also need to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the start of the season so this will become a tough match for United. Brentford have done well this season and ahead of Wednesday’s match they sit in seventh place in the Premier League.

United were pushed into fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday following their defeat to the Magpies then slipped into fifth after the match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur ended in a 1-1 draw. There are six matches in the league to be played midweek which will start to level up the number of matches played from previously postponed matches earlier this season. United have a busy month ahead of them with eight more matches including this one.

Brentford drew 3-3 with Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend – leading three times in the match which shows how much of an attacking team they are. If the United that turned up against the Magpies plays, United will be seeking to bounce back on Saturday when they face Everton at Old Trafford. On paper, United should be winning these matches and pushing themselves into finishing in the top four in the Premier League and seeking to win two more trophies.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

McTominay, Sabitzer;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Rashford

Substitutes

Butland; Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka; Fred; Martial, Weghorst, Pellistri

Brentford

Raya;

Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry;

Damsgaard, Nørgaard, Jensen;

Mbuemo, Toney

Substitutes

Strakosha; Hickey, Zanka, Stevens; Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Baptiste; Ghoddos

United and Brentford have met three times in the Premier League in the history of both clubs. United have won twice and lost once. United have scored six goals, winning one penalty, scoring it. Brentford have scored five goals, not winning a penalty against United yet. United have kept one clean sheet with Brentford also keeping one clean sheet. earlier in the season, Brentford beat United 4-0 and this time, United will need to ensure that does not happen again.

Despite just three Premier League matches being played between the two clubs, United players have been shown five yellow cards and no red cards. Brentford players are yet to be booked against United. Ten Hag will be well aware of what Brentford can do – having managed the club in their biggest defeat against Brentford in the Premier League with a 4-0 defeat also happening in the old League Division One back in 1936. Lightning does not need to strike twice here.

Christian Eriksen, Joshua Bohui and Max Haygarth are the only three players who have played for both United and Brentford. Eriksen had a six-month contract last season, becoming a free agent this summer. Bohui came through the youth ranks at Brentford and Haygarth did the same at United. Eriksen has been a revelation for United this season and has been a big miss after than ankle injury back in January. He is getting closer to returning which is a great time for United.

Written by John Walker

Avatar photo
About John Walker 1928 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
First Team

Manchester United make last-ditch offer to Angel Gomes to remain at Old Trafford club – reports

5 May 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United make last-ditch offer to Angel Gomes to remain at Old Trafford club – reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a last-ditch offer to renew the contract of Angel Gomes, 19 who has been linked to Chelsea this summer. It is suggested that the Old Trafford club have offered the […]

First Team

Confirmed XI: Ronaldo & Casemiro start against Omonia; Martial, Rashford & Pellistri on the bench

6 October 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Ronaldo & Casemiro start against Omonia; Martial, Rashford & Pellistri on the bench

Manchester United travel to face Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening in what will be United’s third group stage match of the competition this season. United have a defeat […]

First Team

Manchester United ‘hard at work’ on £55 million striker signing; this week will be important – reports

3 August 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United ‘hard at work’ on £55 million striker signing; this week will be important – reports

Manchester United are working hard on the transfer of Red Bill Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeško according to Fabrizio Romano. It was suggested earlier on Tuesday that the 19-year-old Slovenian has lots of interest this summer […]