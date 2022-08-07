Frenkie de Jong lit up Barcelona friendly with club confirming that he ‘has offers this summer’

Barcelona has confirmed that midfielder Frenkie de Jong has received offers to leave the Camp Nou this summer but a move to Manchester United still seems a way off with the player reportedly refusing to sign for the Old Trafford club.

The Catalan club are desperate to sell him so they can register new signings this summer and get a new era running to avoid financial collapse, which looks set to consume them at some point. The predicament the club has been placed in is questionable – criminal even.

Earlier in the summer it was reported that United and Barcelona have agreed a £72 million deal for the 25-year-old but it has been held up by £17 million in deferred wages the Netherlands international is owed after lowering his wage during the coronavirus pandemic.

United lost their opening Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, looking lost with Fred and Scott McTominay in central midfield. It seems to be the clubs participation in the UEFA Europa League that is behind the reluctance to join the club.

Talks of Chelsea being interested in the player and him more likely to sign for Chelsea than United seems to be the latest gossip coming from Spain but if United had not been given any come on by the Dutchman, why are they still trying to sign him? Barca President Joan Laporta has said:

“Frenkie De Jong is a Barca player of great quality and we want him to stay. With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay and he wants to stay too.”

De Jong featured for Barcelona on Sunday, helping to beat Pumas UNAM 6-0, scoring the final goal of the match. He started on the bench, coming on at half time. He looked happy at the Camp Nou, seemingly another blow for United – but who knows what is going on behind the scenes.

Former United right-back and captain Gary Neville spoke on Sky Sports after United’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton about their summer in the transfer window. Erik ten Hag has signed Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez this summer and still need more signings. He said:

“There would seem to be this feeling that if Manchester United get Frenkie de Jong, it would have been a successful window. No. They needed a lot more than Frenkie de Jong. They might not get Frenkie de Jong, hopefully they do.”

