Paul Scholes rightly tears into Scott McTominay and Fred after Brighton defeat – ‘it’s criminal’

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has branded the performances of Scott McTominay and Fred as ‘criminal’ after the 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture this season. United put in a terrible performance at Old Trafford.

Fred was out of his depth as the supposed anchorman in the two-man midfield with McTominay fairing a little better in the box-to-box role in the centre of the midfield. But neither was up to the grade expected at a club the size of United.

For years now the miedifled has been exposed with little attention to it. Paul Pogba’s signing did not solve anything and since Michael Carrick retired, he was never really replaced. United have hoped that Fred and McTominay would come good but that day is not even close.

Erik ten Hag has been holding out for the club to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer, but after almost three months, it does not look like anything is going to happen despite all the speculation in the media and on Twitter.

Scholes, 47, was regarded as one of the clubs best midfielders in his time as a player and received praise from Europe’s best players of his era had no sympathy for McTominay and Fred after seeing what they did against Brighton, which was not good enough. He was quoted as saying:

“Fred constantly giving the ball away. McTominay running with the ball in attack when he’s got Sancho, Rashford ahead of him. Should pass the ball to Eriksen. It’s criminal.”

Fred eded up being replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 53rd minute of the match with McTominay replaced in the 78th minute by Donny van de Beek. Perhaps their individual performances will see them being left on the bench or on the bus for the next match.

United will travel to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium next Saturday in a 17:30 BST kick off. I would rather see the likes of James Garner, Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal given an opportunity over Fred and McTominay.

Fred, 29, cost United more than £50 million in the summer of 2018 with McTominay, 25, coming through United’s academy. But it will soon be time to write them off permanently as nothing good is going to come from them in the near future. United deserve so much better in the midfield.

Written by John Walker