Anthony Martial set for talks regarding a contract extension at Manchester United – reports

The 26-year-old has just under two-years left at United - Erik ten Hag rates him

27 August 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Anthony Martial set for talks regarding a contract extension at Manchester United – reports

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is set for talks over a contract extension just two months after his career at the Old Trafford club looked to come to an end this summer. The Frenchman has made such an impression on Erik ten Hag that he is now in his plans moving forward.

This is despite the Frenchman getting injured in pre-season and missing the first two Premier League matches; losing 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford and 4-0 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium the following week.

Martial returned in the second half in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool, getting the assist for United’s second goal which was scored by Marcus Rashford. However, the 26-year-old missed the 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday due to another injury.

The Sun has reported that insiders suggest the French striker is far happier at United now than he has been under other regimes at the club. The 26-year-old was signed by Louis van Gaal back in 2015 and played under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick.

Martial spent 18 months expressing his desire to leave the Theatre of Dreams and saw himself being loaned to Sevilla back in January, which was not a successful loan for the player with the Spanish club unable to raise the money to sign him permanently.

Ten Hag decided to give him a chance in pre-season after seeing his attitude in training, insisting that all players got a fresh start under him. His performances in pre-season were lively, scoring three goals in the opening three matches, which showed his ability to the Dutchman.

Martial’s current contract expires in the summer of 2024 giving him at least two more years at the club on his reported £250,000 per week wage but a report has suggested that the clubs hierarchy will open talks on a new deal in a matter of weeks.

United would like to protect their initial investment in the player seven years ago seemingly trying to avoid him entering the final year of his contract next summer with nothing sorted regarding his future plans. It seems to be a good thing to do but only if Martial can keep himself fit.

Obviously injury is not something that any player can avoid but in his time at United he has missed 63 matches due to injury. Martial has made 270 appearances at United, scoring 79 goals and 51 assists. This could be good business for United, providing Martial has a good season.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1741 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

