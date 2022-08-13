Ratings: Brentford were impressive; not one United player had accounted for this; Glazers out

Manchester United were beaten 4-0 by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League. It was the second defeat of the season and one which sees United bottom of the table after two matches. It is time for the Glazers to Foxtrot Oscar.

Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to be at the heart of things at the very start of this match, which was a good sign but Brentford soon put an end to that. In the tenth minute of the match, Josh Dasilva fired his right footed shot towards goal with David De Gea doing his Massimo Taibi impression.

At 1-0 down, United just did not improve anything quickly. Bruno Fernandes had an attempt on goal, which was off target and Marcus Rashford was caught offside as De Gea tried to find him. It was Brentford that were doing all the positive work in this match.

Harry Maguire was booked in the 16th minute of the match which then saw Brentford capitalise once more. Two minutes later United were 2-0 down after Mathias Jensen fired past De Gea, who did not look like he was trying to be honest.

Ronaldo then had a shot on goal, which was missed, followed by Rashford having one blocked and Diogo Dalot seeing his effort saved. Nothing was going to go in United’s favour in this match if they did not perform. One more goal conceded and United would be rooted to the bottom of the table.

That third goal came in the 30th minute of the match. Ben Mee scored the goal and for the third time, De Gea looked unable to do anything. It would seem that this performance has not done him any favours. And he will know it. For him to still be on the pitch at this time says a lot.

Just five minutes later, with United sitting 20th in the Premier League table, Brentford scored their fourth goal with Bryan Mbeumo finding the back of the net. In the away end the United supporters were apoplectic with rage with this magnificent fall from grace well predicted.

It seemed that United were not even disgusted with themselves that they could be so far behind in 35 minutes of play but continued doing the bare minimum to try and get back into the match, which was never going to be good enough.

Rashford and Fernandes saw shots blocked late in the first half with Fernandes missing a shot minutes later. It would be great to see these players stand up and be counted, but if this has not done that, nothing will. They still get paid inflated wages so why care? That’s what it looks like.

The half time break could not come fast enough but whatever the next 45 minutes of football holds, it sure as won’t see United turn up and push for a victory. This team is not capable of doing that. They are barely capable in putting in a poos performance, which is about the limit now.

At the start of the second half, after what much have been a very frustrating talk in the dressing room, a triple substitution was made with Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay replacing Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Fred.

Five minutes into the second half, Aaron Hickey drew a save from De Gea as Brentford looked to increase their lead to five goals. Ivan Toney also missed a shot on goal, which also saw Ronaldo miss a chance at the other end of the pitch a minute later.

United looked to be cooking something in the initial stages of the second half with resulted in Ronaldo missing another attempt on goal in the 52nd minute of the match. Malacia saw his shot blocked in the 54th minute as United looked to raise their game.

This performance has been years in the making with the Glazers killing the club from the top to the bottom. It is terrible that football has allowed them to take, take, take since they took over the club – never giving anything back. They should have been forced out after the ESL failure.

United just seemed uninterested in pushing forward and doing something. It will not be long before these players sell out another manager just so they can continue to be erased by their respective PR departments and continue thieving a living watching the fans walk away.

There was very little to write about in the entire match to be positive about United. Thomas Frank’s side were due every bit of praise for what they have done. They have made this United side look like a z-list team from the Sunday league with many player incapable of doing anything.

£424 million was the cost of the starting XI for United with Brentford’s costing £55 million. It just goes to show that it does not matter how much is paid for a player, you are only going to get what they are capable of and for United, they should be embarrassed – but they were not.

They all seem to be happy to continue putting in a poor performance and just ignoring what will be said by the supporters, journalists and everyone else in the nine days before they face Liverpool at Old Trafford, something which the Scouse side will be looking forward to.

United are the bottom team in the Premier League after two matches. Their goal difference stands at minus five and the only goal to have been scored this season for United was an own goal. The players are spineless and happy to clap themselves off the pitch.

I would imagine that the Glazers and the hierarchy at Old Trafford are going to see things they never expected this season. United supporters have had enough of those American miscreants continuing to use this club to find their lifestyles. The Glazers have to be shown the door now.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: He conceded four goals in 35 minutes in the first half. The first goal was a Taibi-esque error. He did not recover from that and neither did United. It would be wrong to lump all the blame on De Gea but he did not help his defence and his defence did not help him. ★

Diogo Dalot: I liked the look of him in pre-season but when it matters, it looks like United need a first-choice right-back this summer as he just does not have the temperament to be that player at the moment. But United will keep on looking, not doing what they need to do. ★★

Harry Maguire: This is the captain of the club. No wonder United are so pathetic right now. I don’t want to abuse him as that is not fair but he’s not a leader. He’s not good at what he does, not now anyway. There is something majorly wrong in this squad of players. ★

Lisandro Martinez: This was his second appearance in the Premier League and United conceded four goals with him on the pitch. I don’t think it was all his fault but he has a share of the responsibility. He did not continue into the second half though. ★

Luke Shaw: He has not started well this season. Malacia should have started this match. Shaw has a history of bad form and I am surprised he’s still at the club after last season. It does not look like he cares, let alone wants to do better. The PR team will change that though. ★

Christian Eriksen: Like last week, he was the highlight of United’s performance against Brentford. He is a great signing for the club but I just wonder how long he’s going to continue being the standout player without there being repercussions in the squad harmony. ★★

Fred: Like last week, he was poor. I just cannot see him doing well at United. The midfield is the weakest part of the squad and still United seek to bring in the wrong players. Fred was hooked at half time and rightly so. I have nothing good to say about him. ★

Bruno Fernandes: His form has disappeared and he just seems to be a player with so much promise and potential but with no way of igniting it into brilliant performances. He started off so well at United but that just looks like a fluke now. ★

Jadon Sancho: I question why City sold him. He does not look promising in the Premier League. In pre-season, he was on fire but now, even with agitation I don’t think much good would come of it. I just do not see this getting better any time soon. ★

Cristiano Ronaldo: He had a few good chances before United conceded and some more after that. But the service, creation and everything else was down and out after United conceded their third goal of this match. You can see why he wants to leave this club. ★★

Marcus Rashford: United should have sold him to PSG when they enquired. He’s not done anything good for United this season. I know that is only two matches but look at what he does. He’s got pace but it stops there. He is no longer good enough. ★

Substitutes

Raphael Varane: Replaced Martinez 46′. He became United’s best defender against Brentford, but that was not exactly hard. It is time to pick a team that has the desire to win and achieve and looking at some of these players, it looks like that is not there. ★★★★★

Tyrell Malacia: Replaced Shaw 46′. He should have started. Shaw is done in regards to starting in this squad in my opinion. It is time that United got rid of Shaw because he has been a mainstay since the summer of 2014. He does not want success at this club – Malacia does. ★★★★★

Scott McTominay: Replaced Fred 46′. I don’t feel he did much to right any wrongs from last week and I still think he’s had a great chance to show himself but it is not working. He will have a good career away from United but this club needs better. He was booked too. ★★★★

Anthony Elanga: Replaced Sancho 60′. Like last week, his impact was a no show. I don’t understand why he’s given the time when he proves nothing. Yes, he got talent in there somewhere but today should have been a day to show that. ★★

Donny van de Beek: Replaced Eriksen 87′. Came on late to play in a United team that was anything but United. The match was won by Brentford when the first goal was scored. This team has nothing lest but the burning embers of the fire that was started by the Glazers 17 years ago. ★★★

Match Information

Goals: Josh Dasilva 10′, Mathias Jensen 18′, Ben Mee 30′, Bryan Mbeumo 35′

Assists: Mathias Jensen 10′, Ivan Toney 30′, 35′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez (Varane 46′), Shaw (Malacia 46′); Eriksen (van de Beek 87′), Fred (McTominay 46′), Fernandes; Sancho (Elanga 60′), Ronaldo, Rashford

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka; Garner; Garnacho

Bookings: Harry Maguire 16′, Scott McTominay 82′, Marcus Rashford 89′, Bruno Fernandes 90+4′

Written by John Walker