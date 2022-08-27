Antony ‘goes on strike’ at Ajax to force through a move to Manchester United this summer – reports

Ajax winger Antony has reportedly ‘gone on strike’ in order to force a move to Manchester United this summer, according to Steve Bates of The Mirror. The 22-year-old Brazilian missed training last Saturday and the 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam last Sunday.

It is now suggested that the winger has refused to play for the Eredivisie champions in the clash at Utrecht on Sunday. It would seem that this transfer could go right down to the line with the summer transfer window coming to a close at 23:00 BST on Thursday 1 September 2022.

Ajax are playing hardball with United over the transfer for the winger this summer with the player keen to link up with former manager Erik ten Hag at the Old Trafford club. United do require some strengthening in the forward ranks this summer, even if Cristiano Ronaldo does not leave.

United reportedly place a bid of £74.6 million on Friday, which was rejected by the Amsterdam club who are reportedly holding out for a bid of £84.8 million. Antony seems to have ‘retaliated by telling the Amsterdam club he won’t play for them’.

It was suggested on Saturday that there was going to be a board meeting at Ajax, presumably to discuss the impending departure of the Brazilian this summer but nothing has been reported by the media in relation to what happened in the meeting.

It seems to be a matter of time before something happens. Whether that means United will get their man of the transfer window will close with the player having to come to terms with the fact he will remain at Ajax until at least January 2023. Only time will tell.

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has told club chiefs he can’t afford to lose any more players after already losing Lisandro Martinez, Sebastian Haller, Ryan Grfavenberch and Nicolas Tagliafico this summer. However, a club should not stand in the way of players wanting their dream moves.

Antony is probably the best player at Ajax ad he has a desire to play in the Premier League, which is where he will be seeking to raise his game and become a start both for United and in the Premier League. He can play in the UEFA Champions League this season but is happy to forgo that.

United are in the UEFA Europa League this season, pushing to qualify for the Champions League this season, either by league position or by winning the Europa League. Anthony has a dream to achieve and wants to get on the road to doing that. Will Ajax stop him or let him attempt his goal?

