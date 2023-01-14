Ratings: Rashford & Fernandes won the match; Garnacho, Fred & Wan-Bissaka did well; City apoplectic with rage in defeat – serves them right

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Jack Grealish opened up the scoring in the second half with a great header on the hour. Bruno Fernandes equalised in the 78th minute with Marcus Rashford offside and running with the ball. VAR gave the goal as Rashford did not touch it. Rashford then struck with his 16th goal this season in the 82nd minute to get the win for United.

It was a bright start for both teams in the 189th Manchester derby. Anthony Martial was caught offside in the seventh minute as Bruno Fernandes tried to provide him with the ball. Two minutes later, Tyrell Malacia was caught offside as Martial tried to send the ball forward. Fernandes had the first shot of the match, provided the ball by Christian Eriksen but he completely missed the target. United needed to find improvement in the final third to win this.

Martial was caught offside again in the 19th minute of the match after David De Gea tried to find him with an over the top ball. Erling Haaland had an attempt on goal in the 23rd minute of the match but it was blocked with United easily stopping the Norwegian striker. There was a break in the match after Malacia suffered a head injury in the 31st minute – it was nothing bad just him hitting his head on the floor after a foul by Kyle Walker.

Marcus Rashford had an attempt on goal blocked in the 34th minute of the match after Fernandes found him with the ball. Seconds later, Martial saw an attempt blocked after Casemiro sent the ball into him. Rashford then saw his attempt on goal saved by Ederson after he used his pace to break through the defence from the left. Rashford then seemed to pull up on a later run which looked like he had received an injury at a tough time for United.

Rashford came back on the pitch but it was not looking all that good for him. It was United who will be pleased by their performance in the first half of the match but it was City that had more of the ball – however they did not really do anything with it. In the first minute of time added on at the end of the first half, Walker had a distanced shot on goal which curled to the right and was off target before it even became a problem for De Gea.

This was a tactical battle of wits at Old Trafford and United were winning that battle with more chances with less of the ball. City needed to grow into the second half of the match with United just needing to make their chances get them a goal. This derby is still to be won but it shows how United have improved this season as they were 4-0 down a halt time back on October, which will have frustrated both City and Pep Guardiola. United could well prevail here.

At the start of the second half, with Rashford expected to be replaced by Antony, who was warming up before the end of the first half and during the break, it was in fact Martial who was replaced so Rashford must have been fit enough to continue. Antony was caught offside as Fernandes tried to find him with the ball in the 47th minute. Bernardo Silva had a shot blocked the next minute with United trying to hold their own in the second half.

Raphaël Varane was caught offside in the 52nd minute as Christian Eriksen tried to find him in the box with the ball. In the 57th minute, City made their first substitution with Jack Grealish replacing Phil Foden. On the hour, three minutes after coming on Grealish found the back of the net with a header after Kevin De Bruyne played the ball into him. It was a poor goal for United to concede. However, they were 5-1 down in the 64th minute in the last match.

In the 64th minute Christian Eriksen became the first player to be booked in the derby. Aaron Wan-Bissaka saw an attempt on goal blocked in the 67th minute which was something the Old Trafford faithful loved and it really got the crowd motivated. Ten Hag made his second substitution in the 72nd minute with Alejandro Garnacho replacing Christian Eriksen. United then pushed to find a goal in the game to see them back in it.

That goal came in the 76th minute with Marcus Rashford running the ball towards the box in an offside position, although he does not touch it. Bruno Fernandes was shouting at hims to leave it and the Portuguese midfielder scored his fourth goal of the season beating Ederson from close range. United were back in the match. VAR looked at the goal, which was flagged by the assistant, giving the goal. City were apoplectic with rage.

Four minutes later, United were ahead for the first time in the match. Marcus Rashford had scored his 16th goal of the season. Casemiro had his fourth assist of the season. City had gone from a winning position to a losing position in four minutes. That will upset the Berties who have clearly supported the club since they won the Arabian Oil Lottery. Haaland missed the target in the 87th minute. Fred was booked in the 88th and Casemiro in the 90th.

Ten Hag made a triple substitution in the second minute of added time with Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Lisandro Martínez replacing Rashford, Casemiro and Malacia. Garnacho was caught offside in the third minute of added time after Fernandes tried to find him with the ball. The match came to an end with seven minutes of added time being played with United taking all three points. What a result for United and Ten Hag.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: Seemed to use his feet more than his hands against this illiberal City side. Got the better of his opposition at times but had no chance with Grealish’s headed effort on goal which opened the scoring on the hour mark of the match. It was a shame he could not have got another clean sheet but three points in this match, considering the result of the last Manchester derby is the result that was needed more. ★★★★★★

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Last season, City got the better of Wan-Bissaka all of the time. But in this match, they had not joy with him playing a blinder. He has risen in stature this season and his flurry of opportunities with Dalot on the sidelines will strengthen him more. Ten Hag will be pleased with what he got from Wan-Bissaka recently, which might even extend his career at the Theatre of Dreams with him being a likely departure this year. ★★★★★★★

Raphael Varane: The Frenchman tracked Haaland well and seemingly kept him quiet throughout the match. From the Norwegian scoring a hat-trick against United in October to having no viable chances on goal is a big turnaround for United. Varane commanded with his aerial duels and was complimented well with Shaw playing alongside him, presumably for that Barcelona match with Martinez suspended. A great player to have. ★★★★★★★

Luke Shaw: Played in the centre of defence once again, with Barcelona in mind with Martinez suspended for the first leg in the UEFA Europa League. Haaland did not really challenge him. Shaw resorted to some cynical defending, which was a benefit for the team. Had a header late on which pressured City. He will be proud of what he gave for United, playing in the centre of the defence not his usual left-back role. Ten Hag tactics. ★★★★★★★

Tyrell Malacia: Played at left-back with Shaw in the centre of the defence. He justified his selection with an astute performance and seemed to be helping the attack and defending well at times. He was dragged out of his position for Grealish’s goal, which seemingly came from nothing. United hunkered down and pushed City, finding two goals in four minutes. Malacia was replaced by Martinez two minutes into added time. ★★★★★★

Casemiro: His usual midfield partner played at number ten so Fred, his international midfield partner, was brought in against City. The Brazilian could not stop De Bruyne from finding Grealish in the box for City’s only goal. However, he got the assist for United’s equaliser which Rashford protected with Fernandes taking the touch to beat Ederson. He helped to defend the lead before he was replaced by McTominay in added time. ★★★★★★

Fred: De Bruyne got the better of him early on in the match, which was a shame. He then won two duels against the Belgian midfielder, which saw him get praise from the crowd. The Brazilian has been so much better for United this season. He was committed to the cause against City and was proactive once again in his play. He and Ten Hag will be pleased with what he has become. He will be looking to start more this season now. ★★★★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: Earlier in the match he shot wide of the target, which should have perhaps been on target or even a goal. He did overcome that problem later in the match by scoring the equaliser for United which was ran towards goal by Rashford, although he did not touch the ball. VAR got involved but gave the goal to City’s dismay. What a derby it was for Fernandes and United and long may his form continue to rise. ★★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: Played in the number ten role. He linked up the play well throughout his performance, although he seemed settled playing a deeper role for United. The advanced role might have been too much for him in the second half as he waned a little and was replaced by Garnacho six minutes before United scored the equaliser. He’s a decent player for United, one of the best this season but he will need to be rested at times. ★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: The England forward had two great chances on goal before it looked like his match was over before the end of the first half. It was expected that he would be substituted in the break, but it was Martial who was off. Played a good game by running the ball into the box before Fernandes struck to score the equaliser, which enraged City. Stuck four minutes later with a goal of his own – his 16th so far this season. What a performance. ★★★★★★★★

Anthony Martial: The Frenchman has not looked right for a few matches now. He did very little in the first half against City. It is frustrating to see Martial play like this when he has the chance to prove himself. Now that Wout Weghorst has arrived at the Old Trafford club on loan for the remainder of the season, United will have a player to stand in for Martial, which is needed right now. Martial was replaced by Antony at the start of the second half. ★★★★

Substitutes

Antony: Replaced Martial 46′. Added some pace and flair both other than that, he gave nothing in this victory over City. He’s going to need to be inspired to do more for United. He did not suit this game, which was why he started on the bench, I guess. His pace and flair are the stand out attributes for him but to get involved more will be the main motivation for him. Still, he has five goals this season and will want more. ★★★★★

Alejandro Garnacho: Replaced Eriksen 72′. The teenager that will play for Argentina has been raising his game every time he has played for United. His pace and ability on the ball will be a big problem for any team, especially as his confidence rises. He showed that against City by getting the assist for Rashford’s goal, which was the winner. He’s come a long way this season and has something that United require. What a player he could be. ★★★★★★★

Harry Maguire: Replaced Rashford 90+2′. Did not really get much time to get into the match. Came on with about five minutes of added time to play. Fresh legs in defence to keep City at bay – which worked as United defended their lead to win the second Manchester derby of the season and rising into third place in the Premier League. He may not start much these days but he has something to offer and will be rotated into matches. ★★★★★

Scott McTominay: Replaced Casemiro 90+2′. Like Maguire, had little time on the pitch and not much involvement. The fresh legs late in the match were to guide United through and ensure they kept the team and therefore the three points. After his performance against Charlton earlier in the week, he was lucky to come on. But each match is different. He did what was expected of him and United kept the lead and the win. ★★★★★

Lisandro Martinez: Replaced Malacia 90+2′. I thought he would start but there is clearly something in Shaw being tested to play in his position against Barcelona in the first leg of the Europa League play off round with the Argentinian World Cup winner being suspended. He came on and did what was required to keep United ahead, taking all three points from the match. I would expect him to start against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. ★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Bruno Fernandes 78’, Marcus Rashford 82’; Jack Grealish 60′

Assists: Casemiro 78′, Alejandro Garnacho 82′; Kevin De Bruyne 60′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia (Martinez 90+2′); Casemiro (McTominay 90+2′), Fred; Fernandes, Eriksen (Garnacho 72′), Rashford (Maguire 90+2′); Martial (Antony 46′)

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Lindelof; Mainoo; Elanga

Bookings: Christian Eriksen 64′, Fred 88′, Casemiro 90′

Written by John Walker