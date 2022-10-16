Confirmed XI: Ronaldo leads the line agains the Magpies; Rashford, Mainoo & Iqbal on the bench

Manchester United will face Newcastle United at OldTrafford in the Premier League this afternoon. United have not been defeated by Newcastle since that match at St James’ Park on the 6 October 2019 – winning four and drawing once in the five matches since that defeat.

Because of Saudi investment and the fact the club has signed better players, some Newcastle players seem to think they are something to stand in the way of clubs this season. They are much better but not league winners or anything magnificent.

Eddie Howe seems to believe that the Magpies could be just as big as United in the years to some. Perhaps he has too much believe seeing as the Magpies have never been as big as United. It is 96 years next year since their last top flight league title. They have hope though.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Fred;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Ronaldo

Substitutes

Heaton; Lindelof, Malacia; Pellistri, Iqbal, Mainoo; Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho

Newcastle United

Pope;

Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn;

Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton;

Almirón, Wilson, Murphy

Substitutes

Karius; Lascelles, Lewis, Targett; Shelvey, Fraser, Willock, Anderson; Wood

United and Newcastle have met 54 times in the Premier League. United have won 32 times, drawing 15 times with Newcastle winning seven times. United have scored 113 goals, winning three penalties, scoring two. Newcastle have scored 55 goals, winning three penalties, scoring all of them.

United have kept a total of 19 clean sheets with Newcastle keeping just 11. There have been some disciplinary issues with United players shown 90 yellow cards and three red cards. Newcastle players have been shown 88 yellow cards and three red cards.

Peter Beardsley, Keith Gillespie, Andy Cole, Ronny Johnsen, Nicky Butt, Guiseppe Rossi, Danny Simpson, Alan Smith, Louis Saha, Gabriel Obertan and Michael Owen have all played for both United and Newcastle. Cole is perhaps the most effective signing of the lot.

Written by John Walker