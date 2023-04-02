Confirmed XI: Ten Hag picks strong side to face Newcastle; United reinforced with the return of a star man?

Manchester United will travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United in the Premier League this afternoon. This will be the final match with the Magpies this season. Erik ten Hag’s side have drawn 0-0 with the Magpies in the Premier League at Old Trafford earlier this season, beating them 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley at the end of February to lift the first domestic trophy of the season. United will be seeking to win this match to keep their place in the top four.

Newcastle sit in fifth place in the Premier League ahead of this fixture with Eddie Howe’s side just three points behind United – level on 26 matches being played to far this season. A win could see the Magpies rise above United because of their superior goal difference of +20 with United’s sitting at +6. Tottenham Hotspur sit in fourth ahead of matches being played this weekend – a point behind United having played two matches more at this stage of the season.

Spurs do not play until Monday evening, when they travel to Everton so if United are defeated or draw with the Magpies, Spurs could literally leapfrog United into third place in the Premier League. United’s games in hand over Spurs will mean they need to keep winning to stave off any problems. Beating the Magpies will give Spurs no chance of leapfrogging United as the gap will be four points meaning a Spurs win would end up with them still being a point behind United.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

McTominay, Sabitzer;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Weghorst

Substitutes

Bishop, Butland; Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Fred; Martial, Sancho, Pellistri

Newcastle United

Pope;

Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn;

Longstaff, Guimarães, Willock;

Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Substitutes

Dúbravka; Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo; Ritchie, Anderson; Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson

United and Newcastle have met 55 times in the Premier League in the history of both clubs. United have won 32 times, drawing 16 times and losing just seven times. United have scored 113 goals, winning three penalties, scoring two of them. The Magpies have scored 55 goals, winning three penalties, scoring all of them. United have kept 20 clean sheets with the Magpies keeping just 12. United have not beaten the Magpies in the Premier League this season.

Discipline seems to be a problem between United and the Magpies. United players have been shown a total of 93 yellow cards and three red cards in matches against the Magpies. Newcastle players have been shown a total of 89 yellow cards and three red cards in matches against United. This match could be a fiery clash after United beat the Magpies in the Carabao Cup final last month with the Magpies seeking to stay in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Peter Beardsley, Keith Gillespie, Andy Cole, Ronny Johnsen, Nicky Butt, Guiseppe Rossi, Danny Simpson, Alan Smith, Louis Saha, Gabriel Obertan and Michael Owen have all played for both United and Newcastle. Cole is perhaps the most effective signing of the lot, although Owen and Smith both did well for United. Butt and Saha worked well for United though. Newcastle fans still seem happy that Alan Shearer chose them over United – he relegated them!

Written by John Walker