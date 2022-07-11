Manchester United could finally get Frenkie de Jong done by Friday – or walk away?

The transfer saga could soon be coming to an end either way

11 July 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United could finally get Frenkie de Jong done by Friday – or walk away?

Manchester United have told Barcelona that they would like to get a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong done by Friday after chief executive officer Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough were in the Catalan city to speak to the Dutchman’s club.

Alex Crook of talkSPORT has already reported that United and Barcelona have a fee of £56 million plus add-ons verbally agreed, which has been the story for weeks now with no real developments. However, the money De Jong is owed by Barcelona has been the sticking point.

It was stated in The Telegraph last week that Barcelona signed De Jong on a five-year contract in 2019 on a £12 million a year wage. That was reduced by £9.4 million for the 2020/21 season and by £4.3 million during the 2021/22 season – meaning De Jong is owed £13.7 million in deferred wages.

Added to that, the Netherlands international is owed a further £3.4 million in waived bonuses because he played in at least 60% of Barcelona’s matches over those two seasons. That means Barcelona will owe the player £17.1 million, which has held up the transfer.

It seems that there was no easy way to get this done and therefore is has dragged on and bored people with the same news being regenerated time and time again into new stories with Spanish sources suggesting that the player does not want the transfer.

The media followed suit by linking De Jong to Chelsea and suggesting that the London club could beat United to the signature of the Dutchman, which just did not seem plausible at the time based on the fact the same wage issue would still be present and need sorting out.

United have signed Tyrell Malacia so far this summer, arriving for around £13 million from Feyenoord. Christian Eriksen is tipped to sign for the club, although nothing has been confirmed as yet. United have also been seeking to sign Lisandro Martínez from Ajax – but still have work to do.

Erik ten Hag will manage his first match for the club before any developments could happen in the chase for De Jong this summer, facing Liverpool at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand before heading to Australia for three more matches.

Perhaps by the end of the week, when United play their second match of the pre-season tour, there could be some good news with United’s transfer targets starting to show signs of the effort and hard work being put into them by finally looking to be completed.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1621 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Confirmed XI: Rashford leads the attack against Villa; Greenwood, Fernandes and Pogba in support

9 May 2021 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Rashford leads the attack against Villa; Greenwood, Fernandes and Pogba in support

Manchester United return to Premier League action this afternoon when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa. It will be the first Premier League match for the club since the clash with Liverpool […]

First Team

£42 million to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax – Manchester United and Arsenal interested

25 June 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on £42 million to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax – Manchester United and Arsenal interested

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly met the representatives of Ajax defender Lisandro Martínez in London and were told that £42 million should secure the deal to sign him, according to Simon Mullock of The […]