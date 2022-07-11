Lisandro Martinez forces Ajax to come to the negotiating table – reports

Manchester United have reportedly been told by Ajax that they will need to pay £52 million to sign Lisandro Martinez from the club this summer. United were previously told that £43 million would seal the deal. The Mirror has reported this goal post change by the Dutch champions.

It is suggested that the £43 million bid was too low because it contained around £5 million in add-ons, which is not what the Dutch club wanted – they do not need money so there is no real desire to sell, but they seem to be seeking to get as much as they can for the defender.

The Argentinian defender who can also play in the left-back position and as a defensive midfielder is reportedly getting annoyed with this transfer saga and has pleaded to leave the club this summer to move his career on and play in the Premier League.

Whilst it has previously been suggested that he would rather sign for United, linking up with former manager Erik ten Hag, he would move to any club that agreed a fee for him – with Arsenal also interested in the player despite news surrounding their interest disappearing of late.

It has been said that both the player and his agent have so far stayed silent on the matter but recent events have forced them to speak to Ajax which is now seemingly bringing the two clubs to the negotiating table with more if a purpose than before.

Ajax have a player who would like to leave the club and despite the fact that he may have to forget of his dream and remain at the club, getting over any disappointment that he may fell if no transfer was confirmed for the player. Of course, he would probably remain professional, just annoyed.

So far this summer, United have signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord in a £13 million deal but have failed to secure any other signings at this time despite a deal for Christian Eriksen being reported in the past week, although reports of a medical seem short sighted at this time.

After the player suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, which was played last summer, the medical will have to be intensive and thorough with every piece of information obtained being scrutinised. It could take a few more days or longer for that deal to be completed.

The Frenkie de Jong deal also seems to be dragging on but with Richard Arnold and John Murtough in Barcelona on Monday, plus United’s deadline of getting a deal done before Friday, it could well be that United fortunes have started to change. The summer transfer window is starting to hot up.

Written by John Walker