Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Bayindir and Amrabat to make full debuts; Hannibal to play a bigger role?

Manchester United face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. It will be the first time Erik ten Hag’s side has face Roy Hodgson’s side this season and the first time this week with a Premier League clash at the weekend.

United beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday evening with Bruno Fernandes scoring the only goal of the match, assisted by Jonny Evans, who had a header disallowed in the first half of the match. Palace drew 0-0 with Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Ten Hag’s side were the eventual winners of the Carabao Cup last season, beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final at Wembley earlier this year, making it the first trophy of the Ten Hag era at United – hopefully the first of many. Palace will be seeking to upset United though.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Bayindir;

Dalot, Varane, Evans, Reguilon;

Casemiro, Amrabat;

Pellistri, Hannibal, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Bayindir

Altay Bayindir signed for United at the end of the summer transfer window and has ben patiently waiting his first appearance for his new club. The player was brought in to rival Andre Onana for the number one position – which is something the Turkish goalkeeper could do.

Bayindir, 25, is a full international for Turkey, having six caps for them. He has not yet played outside of Turkey at club level. That could well change on Tuesday evening with the possibility that Onana could be rested for the clash with Palace in the Carabao Cup.

Onana has started every match for United so far this season and may be rested ahead of bigger matches coming in the not too distant future. It is also possible that Tom Heaton could play in goal for United with the veteran now back from injury and seeking minutes.

Defenders: Dalot, Varane, Evans, Reguilon

United’s defensive injury crisis is still very much a problem with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire (doubt), Lisandro Martinez (doubt), Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines at this current time. Sergio Reguilon was replaced late on against Burnley, so could also be a doubt.

It is possible that Diogo Dalot and Reguilon start in the fullback positions for United against Palace with United not really having much cover for them with the injuries in the squad at this stage. Jonny Evans could play on the right if need be, but he could be required elsewhere.

Raphael Varane made his return from injury against Burnley and Evans started the match, seemed to score the opener which was ruled offside. He then assisted Bruno Fernandes for what was the only goal of the match. Victor Lindelof could be the only defender on the bench.

Midfield: Casemiro, Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat could make his fuelled debut for United against Palace having come off the bench late on in the victory over Burnley on Saturday evening. United supporters are eager to see what the Moroccan midfielder can bring to the team when fully fit.

The Moroccan could partner Casemiro in the centre of the midfield, allowing Christian Eriksen to rest ahead of a second clash against Palace at Old Trafford, this time in the Premier League on Saturday. It could well be a good pairing for United to trial in this match.

United will obviously have the likes of Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Daniel Gore to bring on should they need them. It would be good to see youth players involved in this match which will set them on their way to achieving things with United this season and beyond.

Attacking Midfield: Pellistri, Hannibal, Garnacho

United’s attacking midfield has its problems with players out of action through personal problems at this time. There is no real rotation that could happen without looking to the youth teams for players. This situation will be good for other players though who will get more minutes.

Facundo Pellistri is one of the winners right now with the minutes he’s getting in the team and it not letting anyone down. He is seems to be the start of a promising player and could soo start to show his worth at the club. It is great seeing him on the pitch looking to shine.

Hannibal could start in the central attacking role, which has been a favoured position of his as a youth, but he has played across the midfield and deeper. Alejandro Garnacho could start on the left ahead of Marcus Rashford, with his form not all that great at this time.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has started well at United since his move from Atalanta, after recovering from his back injury. He has one goal to his name already and is seeking more with every attack, which is great to see. United finally have a striker who is hungry for more.

I think the Dane will start this match as Anthony Martial has not been playing a lot recently and may not be up to scratch to lead the line and be predatory on the ball in the opposition box. United will need to win this match to stay in the Carabao Cup this season.

Should United lose, it will be front page news with every ABU journalist and pundit willing to stick the boot in over anything, no matter how little it might be. They even treat United differently compared to other teams who do the exact same thing and worse – Chelsea for instance.

Substitutes: Onana; Lindelof; Fernandes, Eriksen, McTominay, Gore; Martial, Rashford, Forson

United will have nine players in the bench in the Carabao Cup this season – the same as in the Premier League. Five substitutions are allowed thoughout the course of the match. Andre Onana could be the goalkeeper on the bench with Bayindir likely to start.

In defence, it could be just Victor Lindelof on the bench with no fullback cover and other central defenders likely to be out of this clash. Ten Hag could look towards the talented youth to make the bench in this match but that would depend on which players are fit enough.

In the midfield, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Daniel Gore could all be available on the bench should they be needed. In attack, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Omari Forson could play a part, should they be required.

Written by John Walker