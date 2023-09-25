Preview: Amrabat to make full debut against Palace? United seeking to retain Carabao Cup?

Manchester United -v- Crystal Palace

Carabao Cup

Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday 26 September 2023, KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. It will be the first time Erik ten Hag’s side has face Roy Hodgson’s side this season and the first time this week with a Premier League clash at the weekend.

United beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday evening with Bruno Fernandes scoring the only goal of the match, assisted by Jonny Evans, who had a header disallowed in the first half of the match. Palace drew 0-0 with Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Ten Hag’s side were the eventual winners of the Carabao Cup last season, beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final at Wembley earlier this year, making it the first trophy of the Ten Hag era at United – hopefully the first of many. Palace will be seeking to upset United though.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Burnley 1-0 W, Bayern 4-3 L, Brighton 3-1 L, Arsenal 3-1 L, Forest 3-2 W, Spurs 2-0 L

Goals: 3 – Casemiro, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Hannibal Mejbri, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane

Assists: 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Palace – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Fulham 0-0 D, Villa 3-1 L, Wolves 3-2 W, Plymouth 4-2 W, Brentford 1-1 D, Arsenal 1-0 L

Goals: 5 – Odsonne Édouard, 3 – Jean-Philippe Mateta, 1 – Joachim Andersen, Eberechi Eze

Assists: 3 – Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, 2 – Eberechi Eze, 1 – Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Palace have met six times in the Carabao Cup. United have won five times and Palace winning once. United have scored 11 goals, conceding five. Palace have scored five goals, conceding 11. It was 12 years ago that the two teams last met in this competition.

In that match, which was played at Old Trafford, it was a 2-1 defeat to Palace with Federico Macheda scoring the only goal for United and Darren Ambrose and Glenn Murray scoring for Palace, knocking United out of the League Cup fifth round in extra time.

Wilfried Zaha, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fraizer Campbell and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have all played for United and Palace. Fosu-Mensah and Campbell were academy graduates of United. Haha was SAir Alex Ferguson’s last signing for United and Wan-Bissaka is still at United today.

Team News

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh), Luke Shaw (muscular), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Amad Diallo (knee) have all been ruled out due to injury. Antony and Jadon Sancho are both away from the first team squad at present. United need to find an end to these injuries.

On top of all of that Harry Maguire (knock), Lisandro Martinez (ankle/foot) and Mason Mount (thigh) are all doubts, having 50% chances of being available to face Palace. It could well be that United manager Erik ten Hag allows some youth players to make their debuts in this match.

Odsonne Edouard (thigh), James Tomkins (calf/shin/heel), Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Matheus Franca (lower back) and Michael Olise (thigh) have all been ruled of of the clash with United through injury. Naouirou Ahamada (ankle/foot) currently has a 25% chance of making the match.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Bayindir;

Dalot, Varane, Evans, Reguilon;

Casemiro, Amrabat;

Pellistri, Hannibal, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Palace Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Henderson;

Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell;

Doucoure, Hughes;

Ayew, Schlupp, Eze;

Mateta

Match Prediction

United and Palace was a clash that did not result in a defeat for United last season. They beat Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford with a consolation goal from Jeffrey Schlupp. It was an important win for United.

A month prior, United were held to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park with Fernandes scoring the opening goal in the first half of the match and Michael Olise scoring an equaliser with an injury time stunner for United. It was a draw but felt like a defeat – I can’t lie.

United will be seeking to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup this season, seeking to retain the trophy they lifted last season. It could be a good game should both sides be in full strength, but both teams will have an eye on the Premier League clash at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Written by John Walker