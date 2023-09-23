Confirmed XI: Ten Hag’s side to face Burnley – will Varane and Amrabat have involvement?

Manchester United travel to face Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday evening in the late night kick off. Following their 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first group stage match of the UEFA Champions League, Erik ten Hag’s side will be seeking to show their mettle.

United have lost four of the six matches they have played this season, losing the last three with two 3-1 defeats and one 4-3 defeat. United have conceded 14 goals so far this season and Andre Onana apologised for his errors against Bayern and that took balls to do that.

Ten Hag will be seeking for United to turn a corner after a poor start to the season but injuries and off the field problems has left his squad threadbare in some positions but that is starting to get better for the Dutchman. Burnley have their problems too; having one point from four matches.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon;

McTominay, Casemiro, Hannibal;

Fernandes;

Hojlund, Rashford

Substitutes

Bayindir; Varane; Amrabat, Eriksen, van de Beek, Gore; Martial, Garnacho, Pellistri

Burnley

Trafford;

Roberts, Al Dallkhil, Beyer, Taylor;

Cullen, Brownhill;

Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Koleosho;

Amdouni

Substitutes

Muric, Delcroix, Cork, Berge, Manuel, Zaroury, Larsen, Tresor, Rodriguez

United will need to kick back after three defeats on the bounce in their last three matches; 3-1 to Arsenal, 3-1 to Brighton and 4-3 to Bayern. Whilst the defeat to Bayern showed United fight back, it still should not have happened. Two mistake and a penalty cost United.

Against Burnley, United will need to step up to the plate and push for the elusive victory and start to turn the season around. This United team, playing in the same manner as they are is going to be problematic when they face teams like Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ten Hag will push United for a reaction following three defeats in a row and it will be up to the players to perform to the highest standard, which I am not sure they are all doing collectively. There seems to be so many problems at the club right now to solve.

Written by John Walker