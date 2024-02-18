Confirmed XI: Strong XI to face Luton; Casemiro & Mainoo start in midfield; Garnacho, Rashford & Hojlund in attack; Ten Hag to push victory?

Manchester United travel to Kenilworth Lane to face Luton Town in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It will be the first time United have visited the stadium in the league since 1992 – drawing 1-1. They did win there in 2020 though – 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

At the time of writing, Luton sit 17th in the Premier League, just a point above the relegation zone. United sit sixth in the league, just five points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa – who United beat 2-1 in the Premier League last Sunday. Erik ten Hag needs another win this weekend.

United have started 2024 in good form – winning five and drawing once in the opening matches of the year. Ten Hag will be seeking United to continue that run of form for the foreseeable future – if not until the end of the season. United will need to get the results on the pitch now.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Lindelof, Evans; Amrabat, Eriksen, McTominay, Forson; Amad, Antony

Luton Town

Kaminski;

Mengi, Osho, Bell;

Chong, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty;

Ogbene, Morris;

Adebayo

Substitutes

Krul, Kabore, Burke, Berry, Mpanzu, Clark, Townsend, Nelson, Woodrow

United have started well in their matches of 2024 so far, winning five and drawing once – undefeated. In the last match against Villa, United started on the front foot and got stuck in from the start of the match – getting an early goal. It was not an easy victory though.

Villa got an equaliser and the referee was terrible in penalising United after being hounded by the Villa supporters in the stadium and the Villa players on the pitch. It is a side of refereeing that should never be seen, in my opinion. Ten Hag will be challenging this United team to continue winning.

United will need to break into the top four this season if they are to get into the UEFA Champions League next season, which is necessary for a club there size of United. Failing to do that could result in some high-profile players leaving in the summer for pastures new, which may happen regardless.

