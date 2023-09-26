Confirmed XI: United name side to face Palace in the Carabao Cup; Are Bayindir, Amrabat, Mount and Hojlund involved?

Ten Hag is ready to defend the trophy he won last season!

Manchester United face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. It will be the first time Erik ten Hag’s side has face Roy Hodgson’s side this season and the first time this week with a Premier League clash at the weekend.

United beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday evening with Bruno Fernandes scoring the only goal of the match, assisted by Jonny Evans, who had a header disallowed in the first half of the match. Palace drew 0-0 with Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Ten Hag’s side were the eventual winners of the Carabao Cup last season, beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final at Wembley earlier this year, making it the first trophy of the Ten Hag era at United – hopefully the first of many. Palace will be seeking to upset United though.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Amrabat;

Casemiro; Mount;

Pellistri, Hannibal, Garnacho;

Martial

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; Lindelof, Evans; Fernandes, van de Beek, Gore; Rashford, Hojlund

Crystal Palace

Henderson;

Clyne, Holding, Richards, Mitchell;

Doucoure, Riedewald;

Ayew, Schlupp, Rak-Sakyi;

Mateta

Substitutes

Johnstone, Guehi, Ward, Andersen, Hughes, Eze, Ozoh, Ebiowei, Ola-Adebomi

United and Palace was a clash that did not result in a defeat for United last season. They beat Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford with a consolation goal from Jeffrey Schlupp. It was an important win for United.

A month prior, United were held to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park with Fernandes scoring the opening goal in the first half of the match and Michael Olise scoring an equaliser with an injury time stunner for United. It was a draw but felt like a defeat – I can’t lie.

United will be seeking to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup this season, seeking to retain the trophy they lifted last season. It could be a good game should both sides be in full strength, but both teams will have an eye on the Premier League clash at the Theatre of Dreams.

