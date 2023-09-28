Preview: Amrabat to bench Mount? Ten Hag seeking second win over Palace this week!

Manchester United -v- Crystal Palace

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 30 September 2023, KO 15:00 BST

Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to the Theatre of Dreams once again on Saturday in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side beat Roy Hodgson’s team 3-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening and will be seeking a win again.

Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial scored the goals against Palace to reach the fourth round of the competition they won last season setting up at home tie with Newcastle United, the team they beat 2-0 to lift the trophy at Wembley last season.

United have two wins in their last two matches now and have started to come back from their three match losing streak. Ten Hag made seven changes against Palace on Tuesday evening but should have some players back for Saturday’s match, which bodes well for United.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Palace 3-0 W, Burnley 1-0 W, Bayern 4-3 L, Brighton 3-1 L, Arsenal 3-1 L, Forest 3-2 W

Goals: 4 – Casemiro, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Anthony Martial, Hannibal Mejbri, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane

Assists: 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Palace – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

United 3-0 L, Fulham 0-0 D, Villa 3-1 L, Wolves 3-2 W, Plymouth 4-2 W, Brentford 1-1 D

Goals: 5 – Odsonne Édouard, 3 – Jean-Philippe Mateta, 1 – Joachim Andersen, Eberechi Eze

Assists: 3 – Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, 2 – Eberechi Eze, 1 – Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Palace have met 28 times in the Premier League. United have won 19 times, drawn six time with Palace winning three times. United have scored 48 goals, winning five penalties, scoring four of them. Palace have scored 16 goals, winning one penalty, scoring it.

United have kept 17 clean sheets in these fixtures with Palace keeping five. United players have been shown 42 yellow cards and two red cards whilst Palace players have been shown 45 yellow cards and two red cards. United will be up for a second win against Palace this week.

Wilfried Zaha, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fraizer Campbell and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have all played for United and Palace. Fosu-Mensah and Campbell were academy graduates of United. Haha was SAir Alex Ferguson’s last signing for United and Wan-Bissaka is still at United today.

Team News

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh), Luke Shaw (muscular), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Amad Diallo (knee) have all been ruled out due to injury. Antony and Jadon Sancho are both away from the first team squad at present. United are eager to get injured players back.

On top of this Lisandro Martinez (ankle/foot) has a 50% chance of featuring. Sergio Reguilon (illness) has a 75%. Whilst Scott McTominay (virus) and Christian Eriksen (illness) both have 50% chances to be involved at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend.

Odsonne Edouard (thigh), James Tomkins (calf/shin/heel), Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Matheus Franca (lower back) and Michael Olise (thigh) have all been ruled of of the clash with United through injury. Naouirou Ahamada (ankle/foot) currently has a 25% chance of making the match.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Reguilon;

Casemiro, Amrabat;

Pellistri, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Palace Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Johnstone;

Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell;

Doucoure, Hughes;

Ayew, Schlupp, Eze;

Mateta

Match Prediction

United need to raise their game against Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. They need to get three important points in their quest to better their league position this season with matches coming thick and fast prior to the second international break of the season.

On Tuesday, United played well against Palace with seven changes made to the team which started against Burnley last weekend. United will need to ensure an energetic team is played that can do what is required to get the better of the London club this weekend.

Palace are just below United at this stage of the season, a point worse off than Ten Hag’s side, so with a victory at the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League, it could be Palace that has the last laugh over United. United will need to do all they can for the three points.

Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace

Written by John Walker