Player Ratings: Casemiro got the winner in brilliant display; Varane did what he needed to do in Bournemouth victory; De Gea clean sheet and Golden Glove winner

Manchester United beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League. Casemiro scored the only goal of the match in the ninth minute to give United a good chance of achieving a top four finish in the Premier League this season. They will need a point against Chelsea to confirm their UEFA Champions League place next season. David De Gea kept his 17th clean sheet of the Premier League season, claiming the Golden Glove.

United started well against Bournemouth. In the fifth minute Casemiro missed a shot on goal with United selling to open the scoring early in the match. Bruno Fernandes also missed the target in the same minute. Four minutes later, Casemiro had the ball in the back of the net to put United ahead. It was his sixth goal of the season and what a season it had been for the Brazilian. Anthony Martial had a shot blocked in the 17th minute of the match.

It all seemed to be United in the first quarter of the match with Aaron Wan-Bissaka also having a shot on goal blocked in the 18th minute. It was Christian Eriksen’s turn in the 21st minute, missing the target instead. Antony seemed to be injured in the 22nd minute, but he was fine to continue after a short delay to the match. In the 26th minute, Luke Shaw had a shot on goal blocked. United were pretty good with their chances so far – only one shot on target.

Dominic Solanke forced a save from David De Gea in the 27th minute – Bournemouth’s first shot of the match. David Brooks then had a shot blocked five minutes later, having another blocked in the 33rd minute. Ryan Christie was then blocked in the 35th minute of the match. Martial then missed the target two minutes later. Casemiro had a chance to find a second goal in the 40th minute but it was saved by the Bournemouth goalkeeper, Neto.

Christie had a shot on goal in the 42nd minute but De Gea made another save to deny the home side from scoring. With Liverpool a goal down, it was announced that De Gea had won the Premier League Golden Glove this season with 16 clean sheets already registered – this being the 17th if Bournemouth failed to score. There were two minutes to be played at the end of the first half with United ruling the roost at the Vitality Stadium so far.

Solanke had a chance on goal in the last minute of added time but he missed the target. With Liverpool losing 1-0 to Aston Villa at Anfield, United look pretty safe in the top four of the Premier League but with the second half still to play, United will need to keep their lead and aim to win the match with Liverpool hopefully losing to Villa. Ten Hag will have been pleased by what he saw from his team in the first half of the match. United led 1-0 at the break.

At the start of the second half there were no substitutions for either team. Brooks looked to level at the start of the second half with a shot on goal in the 47th minute, but De Gea made the save to deny him. Antony got another shot on goal in the 50th minute of the match, but his shot was blocked. Solanke struck in the 55th minute, but he missed the target. Bournemouth made their first substitution in the 56th minute with Kieffer Moore replacing David Brooks.

Martial then had an attempt blocked in the 56th minute. A minute later, Ten Hag made his first substitution with Wout Weghorst replacing Anthony Martial. Weghorst was caught offside in the 61st minute after De Gea tried to find him with a through ball. Antony had another shot on goal in the 63rd minute, which was blocked. Weghorst forced a save from Neto in the same minute, which was a shame as he really needs to find at least one more goal this season.

Fernandes then had a shot blocked in the 64th minute of the match, which was harsh luck for him. Casemiro then missed the target in the 65th minute, seeking his second goal of the match. Bournemouth then made a double substitution in the 66th minute with Dango Ouattara and Matías Viña replacing Ryan Christie and Adam Smith. Lewis Cook was the first player to be booked in the match, getting a yellow card for a challenge on Christian Eriksen.

United made another substitution in the 72nd minute with Alejandro Garnacho replacing Jadon Sancho. Fernandes has a shot saved in the 76th minute. In the 81st minute, Alejandro Garnacho had a shot on goal, missing the target. He looked to want to make an impact every time he plays, which is great to see from the teenager. Kieffer Moore forced a save from De Gea in the 84th minute of the match. Fernandes then missed the target a minute later.

United made a double substitution in the 86th minute with Scott McTominay and Fred replacing Christian Eriksen and Antony. Scott McTominay has a shot on goal in the second minute of added time at the end of the second half, but it was saved by Neto. Marcos Senesi had a shot for Bournemouth a minute later, which missed the target. United won at the Vitality Stadium with a 1-0 victory with Casemiro’s goal the only one of the game.

David De Gea had claimed the Premier League Golden Glove after registering 17 clean sheets this season – with two more matches left to play. Liverpool managed a last minute equaliser against Aston Villa so United just need a point against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday to secure their top four finish in the Premier League this season and claim a place in the UEFA Champions League next season. Ten Hag will have a plan to achieve just that.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: The Spanish goalkeeper made some good saved to deny Dominic Solanke and David Brooks. His first kick of the game went straight to Bournemouth though. He did what he needed. Won the Golden Glove with 17th clean sheet. ★★★★★★★★

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: The right-back was good at both ends of the pitch and could secure his long-term future at United with his performances. He has improved as the season has developed. Set up Bruno Fernandes well. ★★★★★★★

Raphael Varane: The Frenchman was solid on his second star after recovering from an ankle injury. He will start against Chelsea on Thursday but could be rested on Sunday for the final match of the season. The back-to-back clean sheets. ★★★★★★★★

Victor Lindelof: The Swedish international set up the play that resulted in Casemiro scoring the only goal of the match and helped United to a second clean sheet in the last two matches. He is a great player at the moment for United. ★★★★★★★★

Luke Shaw: Seemed to have problems in the warmup but ended up starting the match. He performed consistently, as he has throughout the season, offering United support on the attack with his overlapping play. ★★★★★★★

Casemiro: Scored his sixth goal of the season in sublime fashion with a volleyed effort that beat Neto. It certainly made up for his recent poorer performances. What a player he has been for United this season. His critics will blush. ★★★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: The Danish international was back to his best against Bournemouth. What a signing he was in the summer, especially for a free agent. He has helped United’s midfield improve massively. Involved in the Casemiro goal. ★★★★★★★

Antony: The Brazilian winger was confident on the ball but his creativity was not the best it could have been. He was no way near at the best of his game in the second half and could have been replaced much earlier. ★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: It was not a brilliant performance for the captain when Harry Maguire is not on the pitch. He was too loose with the ball and it happened often. He volleyed towards goal but Neto got to it. ★★★★★

Jadon Sancho: Some say this was a great performance from Sancho but I think he is lacking what United need. Alejandro Garnacho seemed more direct when he replaced him. I worry about Sancho performing. ★★★★★

Anthony Martial: The Frenchman spread himself over the pitch and seemed to want to get on the end of things. There was some good link-up play. He was one of the better attacking players but was substituted first. ★★★★★★

Substitutes

Wout Weghorst: Replaced Martial 57′. The Dutchman came close to scoring again but didn’t. He did improve United’s play though, which was good to see. He has three more matches left at United. ★★★★★★★

Alejandro Garnacho: Replaced Sancho 72′. He was a major upgrade on Sancho and seemed more direct in his attempt to find a goal for United, as he did against Wolves last weekend. A great talent to have at United. ★★★★★★★

Scott McTominay: Replaced Eriksen 86′. Came on very late to help United protect their lead and it worked well. Glad to see him back after his injury layoff over the last six weeks or so. ★★★★★★

Fred: Replaced Antony 86′. Came on to do a job just like McTominay and did just that. He has not played a lot recently, which is understandable but he will be seeking more minutes as the season closes. ★★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Casemiro 9′

Assists: N/A

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen (McTominay 86′); Antony (Fred 86′), Fernandes, Sancho (Garnacho 72′); Martial (Weghorst 57′)

Substitutes Not Used: Butland; Maguire, Malacia, Dalot; Pellistri

Bookings: Lewis Cook 70′

Written by John Walker