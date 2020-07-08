Mason Greenwood was offered life-changing monetary terms to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus – reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was apparently offered a life-changing sum of money to sign for Juventus, joining former United winger Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, according to reports. The 18-year-old has risen to the occasion at United this season, scoring 15 goals and five assists in 41 appearances for the club.

Greenwood has established himself as a key performer in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, earning the plaudits with the Norwegian certain that he is the best finisher at the club at this moment in time, which is a big piece of praise for the teenager, who seems grounded with what he has achieved at the club thus far, which is a good sign.

Greenwood has contributed to a total of 55 goals across United’s front line with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial bagging 20 a piece with his 15 added to that figure. Of course, with Odion Ighalo added to that, United’s forwards have scored 60 goals in total, which is a positive based on the inability of the club to find east goals not that long ago.

It is suggested by United reporter for The Athletic, Andy Mitten that Italian champions Juventus, who also look set to retain the Serie A title this season, tested United’s resolve for the teenager, which would have been a mistake if he was allowed to leave the club a year ago. Speaking on the the Talk of the Devils podcast, Mitten said:

“I think [Greenwood] can be a world class player. I know that there has been offers for him. “Go back a year and Juventus were prepared to offer his family life-changing amounts of money. “Manchester United deserve credit for the way they got him to sign a new contract.”

Solskjaer has praised the player for his performances over the past week, scoring a goal and an assist in the 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion, then scoring twice in the 5-2 victory over Bournemouth at the weekend. Solskjaer feels that Greenwood is good enough to earn an England cap when international football returns, saying:

“If you can handle playing for United, then you can handle playing for any team. Mason’s got the qualities that not many others have. “So he could play for England’s full team or Under-21s, I don’t really mind. I know he’s doing well for us and it’s great to have him.”

Like this: Like Loading...