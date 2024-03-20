Benjamin Šeško available for £43 million as release clause becomes active – United should sign the Slovenian striker!

Manchester United have once again been linked to Benjamin Šeško. He was linked to the club during the summer of 2022 when the player was still at RB Salzburg. The 20-year-old now plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and could be set for another move this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea are two other clubs that have been linked to the 20-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window. But United’s interest in the player, not to mention his age and versatility and the fact he could support Rasmus Hojlund more than Anthony Martial ever could.

Šeško is a great up and coming attacking player and his £43 million (€50 million) release clause this summer could lead to a number of clubs taking an interest in the player. Šeško could be a great addition to United, especially in the fact he’s young, experienced and destined for the top.

During his time at RB Salzburg, the 20-year-old made a total of 79 appearances, scoring 29 goals and 11 assists – a goal contribution every 0.51 matches. He was loaned to FC Liefering where he made 44 appearances, scoring 22 goals and six assists – a goal contribution every 0.64 matches.

Back in August 2022, when United were being linked with the Slovenian international, it was announced that the player would move to RB Leipzig for a fee in the region of €24 million on the 1 July 2023 – which was completed last summer. Šeško has been doing well in Germany.

Having made a total of 34 appearances so far, Šeško has scored 11 goals and two assists for Leipzig – which shows that there has been a step up for him and he is doing well adapting to a better league. He has 0.38 goal contributions so far this season, which requires some improvement.

Šeško is contracted at Leipzig until the summer of 2028, so with the release clause being available this summer, which shows Leipzig used his transfer as a money maker, which is what smaller clubs end up doing to continue – which would also be a winner for a club like Manchester United.

The 20-year-old can play as a centre-forward, which would see him and Hojlund being rotated, unless the formation of United was to be changed – which is possible if the club attract the right players in the summer as the club and playing staff require major changes to stabilise.

It could be possible that United play two strikers in their matches, which would see the system change massively. It could see United revert into a traditional 4-4-2 formation, which would be great to see. However, the midfield would need suitable strengthening, so would the wings.

It could well be that Bruno Fernandes could see some rotation himself with one of Hojlund or Šeško playing in his favoured number ten position. I am sure Erik ten Hag would know what to do. It would just be good for United to have two young, hungry and talented strikers in their squad.

This has not been seed for well over a decade at United with the last good striker formation being Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie – both of whom were not young but were very talented. This would give United a strong attacking line for at least a decade or more.

Obviously, after the number of players that have been linked to United in the past, it is likely that the club will not move for the liked of Šeško or anyone else. But changes have been made at United and are starting to be implemented in the hierarchy of the club. So time will tell as to what happens.

Written by Paul