Manchester United to ‘unveil’ Casemiro ahead of the Liverpool clash at Old Trafford on Monday

Manchester United confirmed on Friday that they had reached a deal with Real Madrid to sign Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro this summer. The club stated that the transfer was ‘subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical’.

It has been reported by Marca’s Real Madrid journalist Mario Cortegana that the 30-year-old will be unveiled as United’s latest signing ahead of the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday – silmilar to the unveiling of former teammate Raphael Varane last summer.

Cortegana also confirmed that the Brazilian will wear the number 18 shirt at United which was vacated by Bruno Fernandes earlier in the summer as he took the number eight shirt. Paul Scholes previously wore the same number at United during his brilliant career at the club.

Casemiro, 30, will have a departure press conference at Real Madrid on Monday so he can say goodbye to the Madrid supporters. He will be with club president Florentino Pérez and his board of directors. From there he will depart Madrid for Manchester.

Ahead of the Premier League clash with Liverpool, which Manchester United must win to get points on the board this season, the Brazilian will be unveiled in front of the Old Trafford crowd, which will certainly get the supporters excited.

Casemiro will not be eligible to feature in this match, having not had his transfer completed before the noon deadline on Friday and could make his debut in the 12:30 kick off on Saturday against Southampton at St Mary’s. Hopefully, he may not be the only new player making their debut.

Casemiro has played 336 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 31 goals and 29 assists in his career, making two appearances so far this season in the opening La Liga fixture and the UEFA Super Cup, getting an assist in the 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Brazilian has lifted 18 trophies with the club – including; three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, three Supercopa de Españas, five UEFA Champions Leagues, there UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups. He has done it on the international stage too.

Casemiro has been capped 63 times by Brazil, scoring five goals at senior level. He was also part of the squad which lifted the Copa America in 2019. At youth level, he has won the South American U17 Championship, FIFA U20 World Cup and the South American U20 Championship.

Written by John Walker