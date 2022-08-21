Manchester United ‘convinced’ they will sign Ajax’s Brazilian winger this summer – reports

Manchester United are reportedly convinced that they will sign Antony from Ajax this summer, according to The Sun. It is suggested that something could happen in the early stages of the week ahead after the player was absent for the 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam this weekend.

Over the past few days it looked like the move for the Brazilian winger was to be revisited as the player was absent for training and the Eredivisie victory over the Rotterdam club. The 22-year-old seems to be pushing for an exit of the Amsterdam club.

Ajax were keep to keep the Brazilian this summer, which is why his selling price was raised to €100 million, which is a fee that United seem prepared to pay to land the forward, who would add some great attacking talent to the squad this summer.

Antony, 22, failed to turn up for training on Saturday and was left out of the matchday squad for Sunday’s victory over Sparta Rotterdam. It is stated that the winger would like to see his move to United pushed through in the final 11 days of the summer transfer window.

United reportedly made an initial offer of £68 million to sign Antony earlier in the summer but they must up that to £80 million to get close to securing a deal. Ajax has seen many influential players leave the club this summer, which is why they were keen to keep the 22-year-old.

Ajax have lost Lisandro Martínez, Sébastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch, Perr Schuurs, Nicolás Tagliafico, Noussair Mazraoui and André Onana already this summer and the impending departure of Antony would severely weaken the club even more. But they have been in this position before.

It is suggested that after the signing of Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro, who could be unveiled by the club before Monday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford, Antony could be one of four or five more signings wanted by the club this summer.

It seems strange that United have left the final 11 days of the transfer window to start doing business, but it is what it is at this stage. United have lost their first two Premier League matches this season and did sit rock bottom of the table before West Ham United took their place.

United would be a good destination for the Brazilian winger and would put pressure on Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the wing positions, which could see Sancho switched to the left at the expense of Rashford. However, we shall see what happens before that is even discussed.

