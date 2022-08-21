Manchester United hoping to land PSV forward in £34 million deal this summer – reports

Manchester United are reportedly hopeful of signing PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo in a £34 million deal this summer. The report has come from The Telegraph but it is suggested that the Dutch club will be holding out for more than £38 million to sell the player.

United have left it late in the transfer window to sign the players to strengthen United this summer with the transfer window closing in 11 days time. So far United have signed Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and should complete the Casemiro signing this week.

Erik ten Hag is keen to add attacking reinforcements to his squad this summer, especially after their two Premier League matches have resulted in defeats; 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion and 4-0 to Brentford. United face Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday evening.

The Telegraph have stated that United are keen to add Gakpo, 23, this summer but will have to wait until after PSV’s UEFA Champions League play-off second leg clash with Rangers on Wednesday before getting anything finalised.

The score from the first round is level at 2-2, meaning the Dutch side will need to win at the PSV Stadium to reach the group stages of the Champions League this season. Gakpo has been a decent player for the Dutch side, scoring 45 goals and 37 assists in 141 senior appearances for the club.

It is stated that United would like to sign Gakpo for £34 million, which the clubs sees as a good fee for the 23-year-old but PSV will be holding out for £38.2 million, just £4.2 million more. With little time in the transfer market to keep negotiating, United will need to pay this.

Considering the future he has ahead of him, anything less that £40 million would be a good fee for the player, as long as he can match the pace of the Premier League and perform to the same abilities or better for United. Dutch players tend to take time to adapt – but he has the time ahead of him.

Casemiro is rumoured to be announced as a United player ahead of the clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday evening, the night that United supporters were to stage a protest against the Glazer family – which may result in supporters taking their seats in the stadium.

It was suggested that supporters did not use their tickets to the match, which is televised in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, which would embarrass the Glazers and be just another kick in the nether regions during their time at the helm of the club.

Written by John Walker