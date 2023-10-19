Preview: United need to batter the Blades. The players need to perform for the badge and the fans

Sheffield United -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Saturday 21 October 2023, KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United will travel to face Sheffield United at Bramble Lane in the Premier League on Saturday evening. It is the first match after the second international break of the season and prior to that United came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford.

United have been in dire form this season – losing more matches than they have won. Their start in the UEFA Champions League has resulted in two defeats, despite United scoring five goals, they conceded seven. Erik ten Hag will need to find a way to boost his team and make them win.

Sheffield have had a poor start to the season and sit bottom of the Premier League with just one point from eight matches. United sit tenth with 12 points from eight matches. They are eight points from the top of the league so have a lot of work to do this season.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Brentford 2-1 W, Galatasaray 3-2 L, Palace 1-0 L, Palace 3-0 W, Burnley 1-0 W, Bayern 4-3 L

Goals: 4 – Casemiro, 3 – Rasmus Hojlund, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, 1 – Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Hannibal Mejbri, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane

Assists: 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Sheffield United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Fulham 3-1 L, West Ham 2-0 L, Newcastle 8-0 L, Spurs 2-1 L, Everton 2-2 D, Lincoln 0-0 (3-2 pens) L

Goals: 2 – Gustavo Hamer, 1 – Cameron Archer, Jayden Bogle

Assists: 1 – Oliver McBurnie, Jack Robinson

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Sheffield have met 10 times in the Premier League. United have won seven times, drawn once with Sheffield winning twice. United have scored 23 goals, winning no penalties. Sheffield have scored 11 goals, winning no penalties. United need a statement victory here.

United have kept four clean sheets in these fixtures with Sheffield keeping none. United players have been shown 14 yellow cards and no red cards whilst Sheffield players have been shown 20 yellow cards and no red cards. After beating Brentford, United need to keep that going.

Mark Todd, Mark Dempsey, Michael Twiss, Andy Goram, Alex Notman, Ritchie De Laet, Febian Brandy, Oliver Norwood, Lee Martin, Phil Bardsley, Ravel Morrison, John Cofie, Sean McGinty, Joe Riley, James Wilson, Dean Henderson and Harry Maguire have played for both clubs.

Team News

Lisandro Martinez (ankle/foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Amad Diallo (knee) have all been ruled out due to injury. Jadon Sancho is out of action at this time due to personal problems at the club. Casemiro has remained in Brazil following the international break so will miss Saturday’s match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh), Luke Shaw (muscular), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Sofyan Amrabat (lower back) have 25% chances of being available this weekend whilst Raphael Varane (other) and Sergio Reguilon (thigh) both have 50% chances of being available.

Daniel Jebbison (illness), John Egan (ankle/foot), Ben Osborn (groin/hip/pelvic), Max Lowe (ankle/foot), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), William Daugaard Osula (muscular), George Baldock (calf/shin/heel) and Chris Basham (ankle/foot) are out injured. Tom Davies has a 50% chance.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon;

Fernandes, Amrabat, Mount;

Antony, Hojlund, Rashford

Predicted Sheffield United Starting XI – 3-5-2

Foderingham;

Robinson, Ahmedodzic, Trusty;

Bogle, Vinicius, Norwood, Hamer, Thomas;

McBurnie, Archer

Match Prediction

United need to find a way to punish their opposition this season. They cannot continue to put in poor performances because the manager has had a rift with one of their teammates. At the end of the day Sancho has not been putting in great performances for the club at all.

There is no player bigger then the club and the manager tends to win but if the players down their tools because of one player who has learned the hard way, it shows them all as petulant and they need to remember, all of them are replaceable. Whether in January or in the summer.

United need points on the board this week in both the Premier League and the Champions League with the starts in both competitions poor and needing more commitment from the players. United have a talented squad and have the tools to get the best from their opposition.

Sheffield United 0-3 Manchester United

Written by John Walker