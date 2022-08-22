Confirmed XI: Ronaldo & Maguire benched; Rashford leads the line, Malacia starts

This United team will have a big test against Liverpool and they need to win

22 August 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Ronaldo & Maguire benched; Rashford leads the line, Malacia starts

Manchester United face Liverpool at Old Trafford this evening with both clubs winless in the Premier League so far. Liverpool have drawn to both Fulham (2-2) and Crystal Palace (1-1) with United losing to both Brighton and Hove Albion (2-1) and Brentford (4-0).

It is expected that a protest against the Glazers will dominate Old Trafford this evening with #EmptyOldTrafford and #GlazersOut being tweeted in Twitter throughout the day. It is also reported that new signing Casemiro will be unveiled at the Theatre of Dreams.

United will need to put their heart and soul into this match and push for a victory to get their season started. Never has a United team gone three matches defeated in the history of the Premier League. Liverpool have not yet shown their form from last season, which could be a good sign.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia;

McTominay, Eriksen;

Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho;

Rashford

Substitutes

Heaton; Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, van de Beek; Ronaldo, Martial, Garnacho

Liverpool

Alisson;

Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson;

Milner, Henderson, Elliott;

Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Substitutes

Adrian, Davies; Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Phillips, van den Berg; Fabinho, Carvalho, Clark

This match against Liverpool comes at the right time for United. Two defeats in the first two matches and something to show against one of the best teams in the Premier League. Liverpool’s start to the season has not been the greatest, coming from behind against both Fulham and Crystal Palace.

United seemed scared against both Brighton and Brentford in their opening matches, conceding six goals, scoring just one, an own goal. Their goal difference sits at minus five with Liverpool’s at zero. United sit rock bottom and unless West Ham lose by two goals or more, will for this match too.

United need to show that they have something to fight for this season. Back in the 1990s after losing matches, the squad would be fired up to win but it seems those days are gone. United need to be fired up against Liverpool, as they always were. This is down to the players to win this match.

Written by John Walker

