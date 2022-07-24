Manchester United have been monitoring 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeško

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeśko according to Fabrizio Romano. The football journalist has suggested that Sesko is one of a number of players being monitored, being ‘really talented’ but at this time, nothing is imminent or advanced. United will need a striker at some point though.

The 19-year-old has played youth football for Radeče, Rudar Trbovlje, Krško and Domžale before signing for Salzburg in the summer of 2019. He was immediately loaned to Salzburg’s farm club, FC Liefering, where he spent the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons before his debut season at his club.

Šeśko has been capped 13 times by Slovenia, scoring two goals and one assist so far in his international career. The player has won two Austrian Football Bundesliga titles and one Austrian Cup so far in his club career, something that he will be motivated by on the road to playing for one of the more heavyweight clubs in European football.

During the 2021/22 season, Šeśko made a total of 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and seven assists, which shows his ability as a striker. Of course, playing in the Premier League would be a higher grade for him so he might need some time to adapt to a tougher league, rather than being judged from the off.

Šeśko is 6ft 4in and is described as a physically imposing striker, having a very skilful touch. He has made two appearances for this club this season and has already scored two goals, making it 13 goals for Salzburg in his career so far. The Austrian side have been a starting point for both Erling Harland and Patson Data in the recent years.

There are other clubs interested in the young striker with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and more recently, Newcastle United all said to hold an interest in the player. Back in October 2021, the player’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, described him as “one of the best talents in the world at his age,” which is a very big compliment.

Basanovic has also stated that Šeśko is “a very complete striker who can score with his head, with his right foot, with his left foot, from inside the area, from distance, after dribbling or completing a team move,” and that “he is very fast, in some games he reaches a speed of over 36km/h (22.3 mp/h) which makes him one of the fastest forwards in the world.”

The 19-year-old has also been likened to Haaland, who United were linked with whilst he was at Molde with Goal calling him ‘mini-Haaland’. This could be a good time for United to sign a player like Šeśko as they need a striker for the future with just Anthony Martial experienced at this time because of the rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.

If there was an injury in the current squad, Erik ten Hag would not really have a backup striker, should Ronaldo leave the club. Marcus Rashford has played there in the past but has not really been effective, which would either mean playing a player out of their normal position are giving a player from the academy a chance, which might not be the best option.

Written by John Walker