Erik ten Hag will need to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka before a deal can be done with Inter Milan for Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, according to The Mirror. However, there is a catch. The Dutch manager will need to get Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of the club, finding a buyer for the English right-back. United spent £50 million on him in the summer of 2019.

Ten Hag is currently trying to build his team at United and at this times, it seems unlikely that Wan-Bissaka will have any involvement in that. Diogo Dalot has been the better performer in pre-season with Wan-Bissaka failing to find the form that could see him win his place back from the Portuguese defender.

There might be some interest in the right-back from former club Crystal Palace, who could take him on loan but regarding his permanent sale, it could be a tough one for United. Wan-Bissaka has played 126 times for United, with just 26 appearances coming last season. Which shows that he was not effective enough, which has been demonstrated this summer.

It is reported in Italy by Gazzetta Dello Sport that Ten Hag is interested in Dumfries this summer, who could be a good signing for the Old Trafford club as experience is sought in the right-back role, which Dalot would benefit from. The 26-year-old started his career in the Netherlands and Ten Hag’s Ajax team faced him on many occasions.

He was sold to Inter Milan last summer in a £15 million deal following some decent performances in Euro 2020, which was delayed until last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. Inter value the player at £34 million this summer, which would mean they are more than doubling their money on the player, should they end up selling him.

It is suggested that other Premier League clubs are interested in the right-back because of his ‘timing and physicality’. One club suggested to have an interest is Chelsea, who could be seeking a new right-back this summer should Cesar Azpilicueta be sold with him currently seeing lots of interest from Barcelona, the club that continues to spend despite being in great debt.

Dumfries made 45 appearances for Inter last season, helping the club win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. He has 35 senior caps for the Netherlands and would be a great addition in United’s new Dutch revolution under Ten Hag. United have been perfecting their style of play in pre-season winning three matches and drawing the fourth.

Before moving to Inter last summer, Dumfries had played for parta Rotterdam, Heerenveen and PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie, amassing more than 150 appearances and was named in the Team of the Year for the 2018/19 season. Dumfries has experience of playing against Ten Hag’s Ajax side, twice finishing behind them in the league.

There has been much speculation surrounding Wan-Bissaka. It was first stated that ten Hag would look to sell the player but he has recently given him a chance, which he may need to continue doing should there be no interest in the player. A loan spell would get him off the books this season but there would need to be a compulsory purchase next summer to get him off the books.

Written by John Walker