Brighton and Hove Albion seeking to sign Manchester United left-back; £15 million deal reported

Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams is reportedly wanted by Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter this summer with a £15 million deal talked about in The Mirror. It was reported earlier in the summer that the 21-year-old would be allowed to leave the Old Trafford club this summer.

The move is touted after Arsenal signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City with the deal confirmed earlier this week, which means that City will be seeking to replace him with Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella linked to the Premier League champions this summer. It is one of those deals that sorts itself out based on availability.

Potter has apparently identified Williams as the ideal replacement for the Spanish defender. Brighton will seek £50 million for Cucurella this summer with City failing to match that at this time, however, Potter believes that Pep Guardiola’s side will eventually sign the defender at some stage before the closure of the transfer window.

This is why Potter has been looking for a replacement, seemingly ready to get a player in as soon as one leaves, therefore having his squad ready for the new season. Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal for £32 million, so Brighton should be seeking to get a figure around that to sell the left-back to City, which would be fair.

It was suggested earlier in the summer that Williams could be available for £10 million this summer, and the reported £15 million deal with Brighton, should it actually come about, would be a great deal for United. They currently have Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Alex Telles in the left-back position.

Offloading Williams would be good business for the club and Alvaro Fernandez, who has come through the academy, could be heading out on loan this coming season, which will leave just Shaw. Malacia and Telles in the left-back role, with United seemingly interested in selling Telles too.

Cucurella was signed by Brighton last summer for £15 million from Getafe and gaining a profit on that deal would be crucial for the club, getting a player in for the same amount spent last summer, which would show good value to the West Sussex club. City has reportedly offered £30 million for Cucurella with Brighton telling them to up that bid.

Williams spent last season on loan with Norwich City, who were eventually relegated from the Premier League and is highly-regarded at Old Trafford after coming through the famed academy system. But it is clear that his match time at United would be unlikely this coming season, so leaving the club would be the best option for his career.

It is likely that Brighton will wait for developments on Cucurella before making an offer for Williams, which would be the beat way to do things. United seem to be in the same position in the right-back area with Aaron Wan-Bissaka needing to be sold before the club can bring in a new right-back with Denzel Dumfries reported in the media.

Written by John Walker