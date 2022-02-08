Ratings: Sancho inspired but Maguire was incompetent much of the time in Burnley draw

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League. Raphael Varane and a Burnley own goal were disallowed for United with Paul Pogba scoring United’s only goal in the 18th minute. Jay Rodriguez equalised in the 47th minute.

United started off brightly at Turf Moor with some good attacking play. In the 12th minute of the match, Raphael Varane scored the opening goal but VAR ruled it out with Harry Maguire offside and interfering with play, blocking a Burnley player. United were back to seeking that opening goal.

Just six minutes later, Paul Pogba scored his first goal of the season after Luke Shaw played the ball into him, with the Frenchman finishing superbly. United scored again, which was attributed as an away goal, but that was ruled out with the linesman raising his flag for no goal.

United continued to dominate the match as the first half continued but seemed unable to take their chances with the latest being saved by Nick Pope. The team did not stop pushing forward, already in effect scoring three goals in this half – two being ruled out.

Burnley had a few opportunities late in the first half but nothing seemed likely to break through United’s defence, who were in fine form this evening. United will need to start better in the second half than they finished in the first half – this win is much needed to continue their objectives.

There were no substitutions for either side at the start of the second half. It was an end to end start with Burnley equalising in the 47th minute through Jay Rodriguez, assisted by Wout Weghorst. Burnley then went on a good spell with Weghorst forcing a save out of David De Gea.

Burnley seemed to be adding lots of pressure for United in this half, having some great attacking ability but their finishing was awful. Harry Maguire was the first played to be booked, taking out Rodriguez in the 62nd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo replaced Edinson Cavani in the 68th minute.

In the 74th minute, Erik Pieters was booked for a challenge with Josh Brownhill making it into the book three minutes later. United seemed to be in a poor position based on how they started this match. United had another opportunity with Ben Mee denying United a second goal.

Jesse Lingard replaced Scott McTominay in the 80th minute of the match with the Scotland international carrying a knock. Five minutes later, Anthony Elanga replaced Marcus Rashford as United sought to find a winner in this match, being the second best team in this half.

It was not meant to be for United, failing to beat Burnley. The chances of finishing in the top four this season have been severely dented. It will not be an easy task. United will have to find a way to winning their matches or it could well be the UEFA Europa Conference League for them next season.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: Was not really tested in the first half but had some problems to deal with at times, especially in the second half. Weghorst had a good chance saved by De Gea but Rodriguez’s goal ended United’s hopes of a victory. ★★★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: He was largely untested by Burnley but could have done more to support the attack, which is something he has done time and time again in previous matches. I am sure he will get there though as he seems to be a better option than Wan-Bissaka. ★★★★★★

Raphael Varane: Opened the scoring for United but VAR rinsed it away. Could have scored another late in the game. Seemed to do well defensively but may need a better partner with Maguire seemingly on a downward spiral once again. ★★★★★★★

Harry Maguire: Was the reason Varane’s goal was scrapped by VAR. Cost United again for fouling Rodriguez in the run up to the Burnley own goal and was booked for taking out Rodriguez. It was incompetent by the supposed club captain. ★★★★

Luke Shaw: Seemed to be back to his best in the attack. Got his fourth assist of the season for Pogba’s goal. Could have created another goal too. Seemed to let Rodriguez through in the run up to his goal, which was not the best thing to do. ★★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: Made things happen for United but much like the Middlesbrough game, it was not running as smoothly as it should have been. Played a part in Pogba’s goal and lost his spark after half time. United need to be good for 90 minutes. ★★★★★★★

Scott McTominay: Did well in the defensive midfield position and worked his socks off at times. Could have done more to aid attacking chances though, which is something he has done many times before. Replaced by Lingard in the 80th minute. ★★★★★★

Paul Pogba: Got his first goal of the season and it seems a lifetime ago since he got his seven assists. He played well in the first half but dwindled in the second. He will need to keep up these performances as his next step in his career is not been decided. ★★★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: Tested Burnley at times and could have contributed to at least one goal. He was guilty of not being in the zone and working with his teammates to find good attacking plays. He was replaced by Elanga in the 85th minute. ★★★★★★

Edinson Cavani: Should have scored his third goal of the season but it seemed to come of Pope’s knee. It will be a chance that United will need to improve for future matches. They really need to be winning their matches. Replaced by Ronaldo in the 68th minute. ★★★★★

Jadon Sancho: For me he was the Man of the Match. He was good against Middlesbrough and carried that performance over. Seemed to be the best attacking player on the pitch and does not seem that far away from his best form at the club. ★★★★★★★★

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo: Replaced Cavani 68′. Did not inspire all that well and will be frustrated because that is two matches on the bounce now. Needs to be clinical against Southampton, if he starts on Saturday. ★★★★★

Jesse Lingard: Replaced McTominay 80′. He was lively but did not really contribute to much. Some will say he needs more game time but others will say he needs to do more during the opportunities he gets. I’m not sure he respects the club to be honest. ★★★★★★

Anthony Elanga: Replaced Rashford 85′. Came on late in the game after missing his penalty against Middlesbrough. Seems to have overcome that. His work rate was good, as was his positioning. Perhaps he could have been introduced five minutes earlier? ★★★★★★

Goals: Jay Rodriguez 47′; Paul Pogba 18′

Assists: Wout Weghorst 47′; Luke Shaw 18′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fernandes, McTominay (Lingard 80′), Pogba; Rashford (Elanga 85′), Cavani (Ronaldo 68′), Sancho

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Lindelof, Jones, Wan-Bissaka; Mata, Matic

Bookings: Erik Pieters 74′, Josh Brownhill 77′; Harry Maguire 62′

Written by John Walker