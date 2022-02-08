Confirmed XI: Burnley -v- Manchester United – Premier League; Cavani starts, Ronaldo benched

Cavani needs to be clinical, United need to dominate in the midfield, Lingard on the bench...

Manchester United will travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League this evening. Ralf Rangnick’s side were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup in the fourth round at the hands of Middlesbrough on Friday, losing 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

It is imperative that United find a way back to winning ways as another trophy has been ruled out this season, which could mean United have failed to win a trophy for the last five seasons, last winning the FA Community Shield, EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League in the 2016/17 season.

Burnley could be seeking to surprise United this season, last beating United on the 22 January 2020 with a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford with saw Chris Wood, now playing for Newcastle United and Jay Rodriguez scoring the goals – United have won the last three meetings.

United made no winter signings, allowing Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Amad Diallo all leave the club which means United’s strength in depth is much weaker, unless Rangnick is prepared to bring in a number of youth players into the first team, which might be needed.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw;

Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba;

Rashford, Cavani, Sancho

Substitutes:

Henderson; Lindelof, Jones, Wan-Bissaka; Mata, Lingard, Matic; Ronaldo, Elanga

Burnley:

Pope;

Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters;

Cornet, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil;

Rodriguez, Weghorst

Substitutes:

Hennessy; Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Long; Cork, Stephens, Lennon; Barnes

United and Burnley have met 15 times in the history of the Premier League. United have won nine times, drawing four with Burnley winning twice. United have scored 24 goals, winning four penalties, scoring two. Burnley have scored 10 goals, winning no penalties.

United have kept eight clean sheets in this fixture with Burnley keeping four. There is a disciplinary problem between these teams with United players shown 25 yellow cards and two red cards and Burnley players being shown 36 yellow cards and are yet to receive a red card.

United and Burnley have had 15 players playing for both clubs. Phil Bardsley, Luke Chadwick, Andy Cole, John Connelly, Chris Eagles, Richard Eckersley, David Jones, Michael Keane, David May, Willie Morgan, John O’Kane, Mike Phelan, Lee Roche, Colin Waldron and John Walton.

The more well known players on the list are Morgan who played for United from 1968-75, Mike Phelan, current assistant who played for United from 1989-94 and treble winners Andy Cole, who played for United from 1995-01 and David May who played for United from 1994-03.

