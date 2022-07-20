Manchester United interested in free agent Dan-Axel Zagadou this summer – reports

Manchester United are reported interested in signing free agent Dan-Axel Zagadou this summer, according to Media Foot Marseille. The 22-year-old defender was released by Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season with his contract expiring at the end of June.

The reports from France and covered in The Sun suggest that although United have signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer, despite the deal still awaiting to be confirmed because of the need for a UK work permit and the completion of a medical, United still might want a defender.

United currently have Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire and Rafael Varane before Martinez is even mentioned as experienced players plus Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi as players who do not have as much experience in a first team environment at United.

It is suggested that Erik ten Hag would like to add the 6ft 6in defender to his squad, which based on height would seem useful but it would heavily overpopulate the defence unless at least three players were to be sold and two more head out on loan.

Inter Milan hold interest in the player and are said to be United’s rivals in luring the free agent to the Old Trafford club this summer. The Italian side has already sent an offer to the representatives of the Frenchman, so there will probably be stories about how United missed out on the player.

Zagadou came through the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain and was signed by Borussia Dortmund in 2017, playing the the B team before he got into the first team – making his debut that same season. However, he did not become a regular at the club.

Last season, the 22-year-old made 22 appearances for the club, not scoring a single goal or assist. It almost seems like this report is putting pressure on Milan to sign the player with it not seeming likely that Ten Hag or United would be interested in the player.

Of course, there was some reported interest in the last few years but United have changed since then with the club seemingly on a better trajectory with Ten Hag at the helm. Personally I see this as just a story for the sake of something to be reported.

If United are interested in the player, it would seem strange that there are so many central defenders at the club already with one more bulking up the wage bill and making it less likely that he will play many minutes for the club. Had he been a right-back, I could understand the supposed interest.

Written by John Walker