Preview: United stronger to face Brentford? Casemiro to partner Mainoo in midfield? Hojlund to start his scoring run again?

Brentford -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford

Saturday 30 March 2023, KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday evening with a trip to the Gtech Community Stadium where they will face Brentford. United have a good record away to Brentford in the Premier League, winning both matches since they were promoted.

Erik ten Hag will be under pressure to get the best from this United squad with the rumours that have dominated the media durning the international break with rumours of a new manager being lined up to replace him. But that seems to be hear say, which is normal with the media.

Brentford have not had a great season in the Premier League and sit in 15th place heading into this weekends matches with 26 points – five clear of the relegation zone. United sit in sixth place with 47 points – nine behind fourth place with a game in hand over Villa.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Liverpool 4-3 W, Everton 2-0 W, City 3-1 L, Forest 1-0 W, Fulham 2-1 L, Luton 2-1 W

Goals: 13 – Rasmus Hojlund, 9 – Scott McTominay, 8 – Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, 7 – Alejandro Garnacho, 5 – Casemiro, 2 – Antony, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Anthony Martial, 1 – Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal Mejbri, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane

Assists: 9 – Bruno Fernandes, 5 – Marcus Rashford, 4 – Alejandro Garnacho, 3 – Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, 2 – Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 1 – Antony, Jonny Evans, Omari Forson, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Luke Shaw

Brentford – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Burnley 2-1 L, Arsenal 2-1 L, Chelsea 2-2 D, West Ham 4-2 L, City 1-0 L, Liverpool 4-1 L

Goals: 8 – Neal Maupay, 7 – Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, 4 – Mathias Jensen, Ivan Toney, 2 – Nathan Collins, Keane Lewis-Potter, Ben Mee, Christian Nørgaard, 1 – Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Saman Ghoddos, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev, Kevin Schade

Assists: 3 – Mathias Jensen, Neal Maupay, Bryan Mbeumo, 2 – Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka, Mads Roerslev, 1 – Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Nathan Collins, Mikkel Damsgaard, Josh Dasilva, Mark Flekken, Rico Henry, Keane Lewis-Potter, Christian Nørgaard, Sergio Reguilón, Yoane Wissa

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Brentford have met five times in the Premier League. United have won four times, drawn no times and lost to Brentford just once. United have scored nine goals, winning one penalty and scoring it. Brentford have scored six goals, winning no penalties.

United have kept two clean sheets in these matches with Brentford keeping just one. This is a fixture that is very new for United but discipline has been an issue with United players shown eight yellow cards and Brentford players being shown seven. No red cards have been shown yet.

Christian Eriksen, Joshua Bohui and Max Haygarth are the only three players who have played for both United and Brentford. Eriksen has been at United for a year now and found success with the club lifting the Carabao Cup last season. He will want more than that though.

Team News

Luke Shaw (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Anthony Martial (groin) are all said to be unavailable against Brentford due to injury. Martinez could well be a doubt after he returned to training ahead of the international break, albeit with Argentina.

Altay Bayindir (muscle strain), Jonny Evans (other), Casemiro (muscular) and Harry Maguire (knock) are all doubts ahead of the Brentford clash – which could cause problems for United. Amad Diallo is suspended for the clash due to his sending off against Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup.

Joshua Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Ben Mee (ankle/foot), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Kevin Schade (groin/hip/pelvic), Christian Norgaard (lower back) and Ethan Pinnock (ankle/foot) have all been ruled out against United due to injury. Sergio Reguilon is suspended due to a red card.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Predicted Brentford Starting XI – 3-5-2

Flekken;

Zanka, Ajer, Collins;

Roerslev, Onyeke, Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter;

Toney, Wissa

Match Prediction

United will need to take their chances against this Brentford side as they will be seeking to better their league position and not get drawn into a relegation battle this season. United should treat this match like they treated Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup – aiming for a victory.

Ten Hag will still have a number of players out for this match but should be able to form a strong side to take on Brentford. United have the ability in the squad to get a result but so do Brentford. Ten Hag will need to get these players to keep their heads and do what is required – win!

United face a tough task to break back into the top four of the Premier League this season to get a UEFA Champions League place. As unlikely as that sounds, mathematically it is still possible but United will need to rely on other teams with those immediately above them having to lose.

Brentford 1-3 Manchester United

Written by Paul