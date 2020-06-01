Mino Raiola could be the only person wanting Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United; PSG now interested in the Frenchman – reports

Manchester United reportedly believe that Mino Raiola, the agent of French midfielder Paul Pogba, is the only person pushing to get the 27-year-old to leave the Theatre of Dreams this summer, according to reports. The FIFA World Cup winner has been linked with a return to Juventus, a move to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the financial problems which have been caused by the coronavirus pandemic, seem to have given United a problem in trying to secure the £89 million they paid for the player four years ago, if the player is sold this summer. Last summer, after announcing that he wanted a new challenge, United wanted £150 million for him.

A move to Real Madrid was not viable because of the players £15 million wage each year, something the Spanish club were not keen on having at the club, which would spark a wage row amongst a number of players at the club. Something Alexis Sanchez’s arrival at United seemed to park, considering the Chilean offered next to nothing at the club.

The Times states that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the Frenchman as integral to his squad and has plans for him in the future, so based on that, the Norwegian would like to see him stay at the club he once described as his destiny. Club legend, Bryan Robson, whose quotes were carried by the newspaper, seemed to suggest just that, talking about Pogba and January signing, Bruno Fernandes, saying:

“They are both special talents. We all know that Paul is a great talent. What he’s got to do now is to fit into whatever role that Ole wants him to play, whether that’s further forwards, with Fernandes dropping back, or the other way around. “It’s like when people used to say [Steven] Gerrard and [Frank] Lampard couldn’t play together because they were similar but I think they could have done. “Lampard was always going to be an attacking player, and Gerrard had it in his locker to defend and read the game well. “He could play that sitting role, and Paul has got the ability to do it too, but what he has got to do is to take on more responsibility on the defensive side of the game if Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] is going to ask him to play that role.”

United supporters are excited to see what United can achieve with both Pogba and Fernandes playing in the same team. It would be fair to say that the Frenchman would not be the only player expected to pull the string in midfield, making it easier for him to shine. Personally, playing in a deeper role could suit him now, running forward to support the attack.

Slightly contradicting this report is another one from the same newspaper, confirming that Pogba is open to a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, which would be an embarrassing move for him, given the fact the club, despite having Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack, do not seem to be a force in the UEFA Champions League.

French news outlet, Le10Sport, suggest the French champions have thrown their hat into the ringer United World Cup winning midfielder. They go on to suggest the Real Madrid is the club leading the race to sign Pogba, despite reports stating his wages would be a problem. Juventus are also mentioned, probably trying to find more past it players to add.

It would seem that nothing will cast aside this speculation other than Pogba himself committing his future to the Old Trafford club, not only signing a new contract but publicly announcing that he does not see his future anywhere else. However, I do not think for one minute that this will ever happen. If it does, perhaps I called it? That is what a journalist would claim after covering all the bases.

