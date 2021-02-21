Ratings: Rashford, James and Fernandes score in 3-1 victory over the Magpies; Shaw, James, Matic all played well; debut for Shoretire

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 3-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side 1-0 up in the 30th minute of the match but the lead was short-lived as Allan Saint-Maximin found the equaliser for the Magpies just six minutes later. In the second half, United found themselves needing to do more to get back in front and that came in the 57th minute after Bruno Fernandes fed the ball to Daniel James, who scored his second goal of the week and his fifth goal of the season. Fernandes sealed the victory for United in the 75th minute after Rashford was fouled in the box, scoring the penalty to secure all three points with a 3-1 victory. Real Sociedad up next for United to confirm a last 16 place in the Europa League.

United started on the front foot with Daniel James trying to use his pace to break forward and create something for his club. Marcus Rashford also tried to use his pace and ability to get an early goal, but it was not happening for the home side. In the 30th minute of the match, United took the lead through Rashford. Harry Maguire played the pass into Rashford, who nutmegged Emil Krafth to get away on the left, chopping back inside on the right-back, reversing his show low and with vigour into the near post beating Karl Darlow. It was a short-lived lead for United with the Magpies equalising six minutes later through Allan Saint-Maximin after Maguire partially made the clearance with the Frenchman beating David De Gea.

United tried to get a second goal, but it was not coming. At the end of the first half, United had 73% possession, had five shots on goal, just two of those on target – needing more urgency from the second half to get the victory, otherwise it will be three draws in a row in the league, which will be another gift to Manchester City, who have taken control of the Premier League table at this stage of the season. Solskjaer may need to think about making some changes with the pace of Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire plus that of Mason Greenwood. Anthony Martial has failed to do much, which seems to be the story of his season. There were not changes for either side during the half time break with United needing to turn things up a gear or two.

The Magpies tried to get themselves an early second-half goal by pressuring United, forcing a good save from De Gea just before the 50th minute. United need to think about pressuring the visitors with Martial still not offering much up top, which is a worry. Solskjaer should start thinking about making a change, taking the Frenchman off in favour of a player that has some ability right now. United took back their first half lead in the 57th minute of the match with Daniel James scoring his fifth goal of the season. Nemanja Matic cut inside Joe Willock, playing the pass to Bruno Fernandes who poked the ball to the Welshman who confidently found the back of the net at the far post. United deserved to be in the lead again. Now they need to keep it.

The Magpies tried to press United to find the equaliser for the second time in the match by De Gea made a good save to deny the visitors. Solskjaer made his first substitution in the 70th minute of the match with Mason Greenwood replacing Martial, who gave very little in the 70 minutes he has played – he should be pressed to find some form as it has been weeks since he last looked lethal in the box and that was against Southampton, in which the match was already won before he scored a brace. United won a penalty in the 74th minute of the match after Rashford was fouled by Willock in the box. The referee gave it immediately. Fernandes took the penalty, scoring his 22nd goal of the season for United, putting his club 3-1 up in the game and a certain victory.

Solskjaer made a double substitution on the 88th minute of the match with United still 3-1 up. Juan Mata replaced James and Shola Shoretire made his debut at the age of 17 after he replaced Rashford. United had the result they needed, and had to work for it. It was an important three points to get after the defeat to Sheffield United at the start of the month and the 3-3 draw against Everton and the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, which saw Manchester City create a void between them and United at the top of the table. United now look ahead to their UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at Old Trafford on Thursday when Real Sociedad come to town, they they will focus on the clash with Chelsea next Sunday.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Made a save to keep Newcastle out in the first half, conceding in the 36th minute with Saint-Maximin beating him. He made a few good saves inn the second half to keep United in the lead at 2-1 up. Will be annoyed it is not a clean sheet but three points is more important. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Played a good wide game for United, helping keep United's attack high up the pitch with some seemingly thinking that United still play 'park the bus' football. I'd like to be more threat from his crosses though. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof United were only really tested once and that was when the Magpies scored. Other than that, the pressure was mopped up most of the time, not as quickly as it could have been though. Good to see him have a better match in a game that lacked inspiration from the visitors. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Got caught out by the Newcastle attack a few times in the first half. Provided the assist for Rashford's 30th minute goal but then failed to deal with the clearance which saw Saint-Maximin equalise six minutes later. Will be happy with the win and the three points but clean sheets will be something he wants to help keep too. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Put in a shift at left-back to keep United going forward. The Magpies has a few chances and got a goal but other than that, they were not really a goal threat in their 15th defeat of the season. Shaw was named the Man of the Match on BT Sport. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Lack of pace made it difficult for United to get forward quickly, but with injuries to Pogba and both McTominay and Van de Beek missing, he had to play. His experience is good, as well as his defensive ability. United needed to break forward with speed though. Was one of the standout players in this match, with Newcastle trying to break forward. His lack of pace is a worry though, but he will seldom play against the faster-paced sides. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Did what he needed to do in midfield. United got the result, despite conceding after they had scored the opener. Fred is a player that gives his all a lot of the time and a player that has earned his stripes in this squad. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James Tried to use his pace to get United on the front foot, which was working at a stage. In the second half he misplaced a pass but saw United lose possession, he then ran and got the ball back to keep the attack alive. That was good to see. Scored his fifth goal of the season to restore United's lead with a good finish from a Fernandes assist. He was replaced by Mata in the 88th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Booked in the first half of the match. He was being kept out of the game by Newcastle for much of the first half. Got an assist for James' goal which restored United's lead and he scored a penalty in the 75th minute to give United a two-goal cushion. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford Scored his 18th goal of the season in the 30th minute, beating Darlow at his near post to put United ahead. He was replaced by Shoretire in the 88th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Offered little in the first half of the match. He's a frustrating figure to watch again. If it was not for injury, he would have been on the bench again. Again, not a lot was offered in the 25 minutes he played in the second half before being replaced by Greenwood in the 70th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 11 Mason Greenwood Replaced Martial 70'. Did more in twenty minutes than Martial did in 70. He should have led the line today in the absence of Cavani. Martial needs to find himself again, which seems to be taking time. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Replaced James 88'. Came on late in the game and had little impact. He will be pleased with the win though. 1 2 3 4 5 74 Shola Shoretire Replaced Rashford 88'. Made his debut at the age of 17. United had the result they needed when he came on so there was little to lose. He did well, despite not getting much impact. He will be working hard to play more minutes in the future. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Marcus Rashford 30′, Daniel James 57′, Bruno Fernandes 75′ penalty; Allan Saint-Maximin 36′

Assists: Harry Maguire 30′, Bruno Fernandes 57’

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; James (Mata 88′), Fernandes, Rashford (Shoretire 88′); Martial (Greenwood 70′)

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Bailly, Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe; Diallo

Bookings: Bruno Fernandes 38′; Isaac Hayden 38′, Joelinton 39′

Written by John Walker

