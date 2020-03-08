Review & Ratings: Martial on target against City, McTominay scored a stunner; James and Fernandes impact brilliant – City in dire straits

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford in the second Manchester derby in the Premier League this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be so happy with the performance against Pep Guardiola’s City side. Anthony Martial, assisted by Bruno Fernandes, opened the scoring in the 30th minute with Scott McTominay doubling United’s lead at the death – both goals were scored because of errors by Ederson, who was poor at best at the Theatre of Dreams.

Both United and City started well in the game with both teams having credible chances on goal in the early stages. The breakthrough came on the half our mark though with United going 1-0 through Anthony Martial. Bruno Fernandes played a clever free-kick which was latched onto by the Frenchman which saw Ederson make an error and Martial score his 16th goal of the season, matching his 11 Premier League goal from his debut season and being well on the way to his best season at the club.

City could have equalised in the second half by Sergio Agüero was ruled offside, which was proven by VAR despite David De Gea stopping dead on the attack. At the other end of the pitch, United could have doubled their lead after another Ederson error which Martial could have capitalised from, instead colliding with the far post hitting his knee. The City team were nothing special – you can almost smell the decline of the squad and the manager, who will not be happy.

City were still seeking that elusive equaliser throughout the second half, having 72.3% of the ball throughout the match and not doing much, apart from passing, with the ball. United had less of the ball but mustered 12 shots on goal (six on target) with City having just seven shots on goal (four on target). Late in the game, Ederson got the ball after a United attack, played it out only for Scott McTominay to latch onto the ball and thunder an effort, from distance, into the net. 2-0 win and a double over City.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish number one made some good saves to deny City despite not having a lot to do with City having few shots on goal throughout the match. The clean sheet will mean so much after recent mistakes. De Gea was really happy to see McTominay score United's second at the death, which after all that pressure, was such a great feeling. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The iceman kept a cool head against City at Old Trafford, with United on the receiving end in the second half of the match with City seeking an equaliser, which never came. Will be happy with an important clean sheet and a decisive set of victories against City this season. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain put in a good defensive performance against City, after missing the 3-0 victory over Derby County to injury. City were pressuring United in the second half with Maguire holding firm. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw At times he was like a horse bolting from the stables, which was great to see. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka After missing the last game through injury, reports suggested he was not fit enough to play against City, despite him starting. He really got himself stuck into the game, doing what he does best and helping his team take on the might of City. A good performance. If he was not fully fit, he should give himself a pat on the back. He never faltered, showing why United signed him. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The veteran midfielder did well against City and despite the criticism he has faced recently, he has played a good game, getting forward at times to help his team. Defensively, which was needed for much of the second half, he kept his cool and helped United prevail. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred The Brazilian midfielder was booked in the first half for s dive despite the replay showing Otamendi putting a foot out to catch him. VAR did not change anything either, which is pointless. However, Fred accepted him card and played on, although he was not an inspiration in the side today, doing his job, nothing more or less. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams The young left-back, or wing-back as he was today, did well against City up until Mahrez came on which added pressure to his position and his inexperience got the better of him. Despite that, he did not shame himself or his club. He was replaced by Bailly in the 78th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The man is a genius. He always seems to want the ball, has his head up and wants to get the better of his opposition time and time again. He will be a bargain for United based on his eight appearances for the club so far. His assist today gives him his third, matching his goal tally so far too. A revelation. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James James did well against City, on his return from a knock. His pace its his biggest asset right now. He got himself into some good positions and could have opened the scoring himself. In the second half, he was still pushing to better his goal and assists tally this season, which was good to see. He was still pressing City late in the second half, during their onslaught to find an equaliser. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman had a good game against City, opening the scoring in the 30th minute after a decent free-kick from Fernandes set him up to get the better of Ederson, who made an error allowing him to score. He nearly got another in the second half, colliding with the post, but recovering from the knock. Martial was replaced by McTominay in the 78th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 3 Eric Bailly Replaced Williams 78'. Came on to change the game with Williams being hounded by Mahrez. He had a few defensive involvements, as would have been expected. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Replaced Martial 78'. It was backs against the wall for United for much of the second half and McTominay held well with few chances getting through. Not all United players need to be world class and McTominay gets what is needed and pretty much does it. In stoppage time, he capitalised from ANOTHER Ederson mistake, scoring United's second goal, at the death, from distance. Cracking stuff. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo Replaced Fernandes 88'. Came on to give United some attacking impetus in the late stages. It was nothing special for him as he never got on the scoresheet. However, he will be happy with an important win. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Anthony Martial 30′, Scott McTominay 90+6′

Assists: Bruno Fernandes 30′

Manchester United: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Fred, Williams (Bailly 78′); Fernandes (Ighalo 88′); James, Martial (McTominay 78′)

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Tuanzebe; Mata; Greenwood

Bookings: Fred 42′, Harry Maguire 90+5′; Fernandinho 29′, Rodri 30′, Joao Cancelo 59′, Gabriel Jesus 90+8′

