Review & Ratings: Martial on target against City, McTominay scored a stunner; James and Fernandes impact brilliant – City in dire straits

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford in the second Manchester derby in the Premier League this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be so happy with the performance against Pep Guardiola’s City side. Anthony Martial, assisted by Bruno Fernandes, opened the scoring in the 30th minute with Scott McTominay doubling United’s lead at the death – both goals were scored because of errors by Ederson, who was poor at best at the Theatre of Dreams.
Both United and City started well in the game with both teams having credible chances on goal in the early stages. The breakthrough came on the half our mark though with United going 1-0 through Anthony Martial. Bruno Fernandes played a clever free-kick which was latched onto by the Frenchman which saw Ederson make an error and Martial score his 16th goal of the season, matching his 11 Premier League goal from his debut season and being well on the way to his best season at the club.
City could have equalised in the second half by Sergio Agüero was ruled offside, which was proven by VAR despite David De Gea stopping dead on the attack. At the other end of the pitch, United could have doubled their lead after another Ederson error which Martial could have capitalised from, instead colliding with the far post hitting his knee. The City team were nothing special – you can almost smell the decline of the squad and the manager, who will not be happy.
City were still seeking that elusive equaliser throughout the second half, having 72.3% of the ball throughout the match and not doing much, apart from passing, with the ball. United had less of the ball but mustered 12 shots on goal (six on target) with City having just seven shots on goal (four on target). Late in the game, Ederson got the ball after a United attack, played it out only for Scott McTominay to latch onto the ball and thunder an effort, from distance, into the net. 2-0 win and a double over City.
Goals: Anthony Martial 30′, Scott McTominay 90+6′
Assists: Bruno Fernandes 30′
Manchester United: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Fred, Williams (Bailly 78′); Fernandes (Ighalo 88′); James, Martial (McTominay 78′)
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Tuanzebe; Mata; Greenwood
Bookings: Fred 42′, Harry Maguire 90+5′; Fernandinho 29′, Rodri 30′, Joao Cancelo 59′, Gabriel Jesus 90+8′