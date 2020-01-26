Review & Ratings: United knocked Tranmere for six; Maguire, Lingard, Matic and Dalot all did well – Lingard MOTM?

Manchester United beat Tranmere Rovers 6-0 at Prenton Park, their first visit to the stadium. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy at the result which would instil some confidence in the squad who have bounced back from two back-to-back defeats. Goals from Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and a penalty scored by Mason Greenwood secured United’s place in the fifth round draw.

Tranmere started well in the game and pressured United in the opening stages of the match but United soon pressured the League One club. In the tenth minute of the game, seemingly from nowhere, Harry Maguire launched a great strike towards goal, who took a slight deflection but was heading on target anyway, scoring a stunning goal, his first for the club to put United 1-0 up in this FA Cup fixture, assisted by Victor Lindelof.

It did not stop there though as Diogo Dalot scored his first goal for the club just three minutes later, assisted by Anthony Martial. Dalot wriggled into the box, got past two defenders and slammed his shot past the goalkeeper – which might have made him wonder whether this was going to be a long game for him. United seemed to skip past their opposition at a canter in the early stages of this game.

Six minutes after scoring the first goal, United were 3-0 up, this time with Jesse Lingard scoring, his first in 2020 with Maguire providing the assist. The captain burst forward, found Lingard on the edge of the space with lots of space and he curled the ball into the corner of the net. It seemed like this was so easy for United – 3-0 up in 16 minutes with two players scoring their first goals for the club. Good stuff.

United made it 4-0 four minutes before half time with Phil Jones getting his name on the scoresheet too, on this rare occasion. Maguire was brought down from the set-piece, possibly a penalty, however, Jones rose high, beating the defender and goalkeeper but they could not stop the header from hitting the back of the net. What a result so far in this game. Is there another goal on the horizon?

United scored their fifth goal of the game just before half time with Anthony Martial getting his goal. The Frenchman had room at the edge of the box, took the shot on and bent it around the defender, with a slight deflection into the corner of the goal. The last time United faced Tranmere it was a 5-0 win for United and this game looks more of the same. Both teams will look forward to the 15-minute rest at the break.

United started well in the second half with Tahith Chong, who replaced Martial winning a penalty after being fouled inside the box in the 56th minute of the match. Mason Greenwood took the penalty, scoring United’s sixth goal of the game and securing their biggest win of the season and under Solskjaer’s reign as manager of the club. It may have only been Tranmere but this will be a big confidence boost for United ahead of their Carabao Cup second leg clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.

Manchester United 22 Sergio Romero The Argentinian had some work to do at the start of the game but United soon took control of it scoring five goals inside the first half. In the second half, Romero had to gather a few balls from time to time and made a few diving saves to deny Tranmere, although the shots were not threatening. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof Got an assist for the opening goal of the game which Maguire scored. Had to do his bit in defence as Tranmere continued to attack, at times, despite being 3-0 down. 1 2 3 4 5 4 Phil Jones Jones was booked in the fourth minute of the game, which seemed a bit harsh. He did well in the first half of the game and his presence gave Maguire the space to get forward and get his goal and assist. It did not end there though with the defender scoring the fourth goal with a sublime header. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain opened the scoring, assisted by Lindelof, with a sublime shot on goal in the 10th minute of the match, adding an assist for Lingard's goal in the 16th minute, which was United's third of the game. The captain, after a good performance was replaced by Williams in the 64th minute of the match with United winning 6-0. 1 2 3 4 5 20 Diogo Dalot The young Portuguese fullback scored his first goal for the club against Tranmere, assisted by Martial, breaking forward, running past two defenders and hitting the back of the net to celebrate. 1 2 3 4 5 15 Andreas Pereira The attacking midfielder played in the centre of midfield again and it worked, but it was Tranmere. He got an assist for Jones' headed goal which was United's fourth of the game. He looked better in midfield and served more as a purpose but against teams like City, playing here won't do United much good. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The Serbian midfielder played well in the centre of midfield for United. He even got forward as United pressured the home side for much of the first half. He was replaced at the break by Fred. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left-back played well and got an assist for Martial's 45th minute goal which put United 5-0 up in the game. He played well in the second half too and helped pressure Tranmere getting United forward in search for a seventh goal. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard The attacking midfielder scored his first goal of 2020, United's third of the game, assisted by Maguire. He was unlucky coming to the latter stages of the first half not to score again. Lingard was named the Man of the Match by BT Sport. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The academy graduate played well against Tranmere and despite United scoring five first half goals, he was not on the scoresheet. He played well during the match though. Chong won a penalty in the 56th minute of the match with Greenwood scoring it and making it 6-0 for United. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman got an assist against Tranmere for Dalot's goal but just before the break, after a few chances, he got his own goal putting United 5-0 up in the game. Martial was replaced by Chong at the start of the second half. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 17 Fred Replaced Matic 46'. The Brazilian got half a rest, keeping Matic fresh, which is good for Wednesday. He played well and kept United ticking at times. 1 2 3 4 5 44 Tahith Chong Replaced Martial 46'. The academy graduate won the penalty for United after coming on at the start of the second half, Greenwood scored United's sixth goal of the game. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams Replaced Maguire 64'. Did well playing in a back three although he was not really tested by Tranmere. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Harry Maguire 10′, Diogo Dalot 13′, Jesse Lingard 16′, Phil Jones 41′, Anthony Martial 45′, Mason Greenwood 56′ (pen)

Assists: Victor Lindelof 10, Anthony Martial 13′, Harry Maguire 16′, Andreas Pereira 41′, Luke Shaw 45′

Manchester United: Romero; Lindelof, Jones, Maguire (Williams 64′); Dalot, Pereira, Matic (Fred 46′), Shaw; Lingard; Greenwood, Martial (Chong 46′)

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Bailly; Mata, James

Bookings: Scott Davies 55′; Phil Jones 4′

