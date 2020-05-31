Saul Niguez to announce new club in three days; attention seeking or a legitimate thing?

It has been an interesting Sunday so far. It would seem that Manchester United midfield target, Saul Niguez, has taken to Twitter and given the impression that he will announce a new club in three days, ending speculation about where his future will lie. United have been linked with a move for the player this summer.

The Spanish midfielder had a £130 million release clause as part of his contract but due to the financial uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is suggested that the player could be available for around half of that with Spanish reports suggesting that United has agreed a £72 million deal with Atletico Madrid.

However, this is all speculation. After seeking former teammate Antione Griezmann play around with the media not all that long ago, then after a period of time, put out a soap opera-esque video confirming that he would stay at Atletico, only to move to Barcelona a year or so later. It leave me wondering whether this could be similar.

Obviously, it would be great if United signed a player that they have been interested in for some time and it could fuel the fire that Paul Pogba will leave the club this summer, being that Bruno Fernandes only arrived at the club in January and Fred and Scott McTominay have been playing well this season. Pogba is being linked with an exit of the club.

When announcing this on Twitter, the 25-year-old will have put a cat amongst the pigeons, creating many different things to be said and done for the next three days with journalists thinking about how to concoct the most believable story, if just to build their own egos. It does give an interest level though, with me wondering if it is what it says it is or attention seeking. His tweet read:

“I want to communicate something very important to me. NEW CLUB – I’ll announce it in 3 days…”

You cannot help but get excited at times like this but with La Liga to resume in eight days and Atletico seeking to better their current place, sixth in the table, would the club allow a player like Niguez to announce that he was leaving before the season is over? It all seems very strange and if so, would surely be difficult for his teammates.

This season at Atletico Madrid, the 25-year-old has, at least so far, made a total of 37 appearances, scoring four goals, playing in La Liga, the Supercopa, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League, where he scored in the first leg of the round of 16 against Liverpool with his side knocking the Premier League leaders out of the competition.

It was not long ago that the Spaniard signed a new long-term contract at Atletico Madrid, which is due to expire in the summer of 2026, when the player will most likely be nearing the end of the peak of his career. If his new club is United, it would help United in the midfield massively. He can play a number of midfield positions from central to left and right.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make moves for players this summer, with a bid to turning United’s fortunes around and hopefully doing enough to close the gap on the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea with United starting to look like a squad that could mount a title charge next season, seven seasons after winning their last Premier League title.

Like this: Like Loading...