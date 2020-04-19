Two top players firmly on Manchester United’s radar this summer, two not so much as transfer plans unfold

Manchester United are reportedly keen on kicking on with their transfer business this summer, or whenever the transfer window opens which could be delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Two players that have been heavily linked to the Old Trafford club are Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham.

There have been reports that United have been interested on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez but according to Sky Sports reporter James Cooper, Rodriguez is not on the clubs radar as they see Jack Grealish as a better prospect and Kane is not on United’s list of potential signings, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

United have come a long way this season, despite not paying football for more than a month already, what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has started is something that could well be interesting over the next few years. The arrivals of Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes has seemingly worked well so far.

Sancho is a player that could have a massive impact at United and one that Solskjaer will be seeking to add to his squad to address the problems in the wide areas of the pitch. When he left Manchester City in 2017, I sensed that it could have been a mistake and now it seems that the noisy neighbours will regret it, especially if he comes to United this summer.

United already have a good set of attacking players with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, who is still developing. Sancho could help the trio score more goals and build the attacking power that Solskjaer will be looking to bring to the club. To say the Norwegian does not have a clue is amateurish at best and shows an agenda at play.

The 20-year-old will likely cost upwards of £100 million even with the Coronavirus likely to lower transfer fees for the foreseeable future. This is something that United can afford and the marketing opportunities that would become of a high-profile player like Sancho making the move would also be beneficial for both the player and the club.

Bellingham is a player that has been linked to United on numerous occasions so far and has had a tour of United’s Aon training complex in Carrington which also included talks with Sir Alex Ferguson and Solskjaer. Reports have suggested that the 16-year-old was ‘blown away’ with things at United, which could be a good sign.

However, Dortmund are interested in the player too and the German media suggest that it could only be a matter of time before they sign the best young midfield prospect in England but United feel they have done enough to make the decision a tough one. It is suggested that Solskjaer would have Bellingham as part of his first-team squad next season.

One thing is for certain, United has a plan, a sense of direction and a manager who is doing his best to guide the club back to glory. Some do not think Solskjaer is the man to do this but there is nothing to suggest that, only agenda of the muppets who continue to beg for another manager to be sacked, which is pathetic. Stability is what United needs.

