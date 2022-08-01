Alejandro Garnacho to be rewarded with new Manchester United contract after impressing Erik ten Hag

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly set to be handed a new contract at the Old Trafford club after impressing Erik ten Hag during pre-season. The 18-year-old made his first appearance in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, showing his ability despite not scoring or assisting any goals.

The report comes from transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who is quite reliable despite the fan boys on social media suggesting that he is a ‘tap in merchant’. I guess the kids need new heroes in their world of speculation which seems to become an obsession every summer and every winter.

Garnacho, 18, was one of the standout performers in United’s final pre-season match of the summer, which should really have seen more of the young Argentinian U20 international. He was born in Madrid, Spain and has represented the U18 there but was called up for Argentina’s U20 side earlier in the year.

The Sun previously reported that the United academy forward has already wowed Ten Hag since he arrived this summer and he would like to get the player tied down to a long-term contract to stop other clubs from trying to sign him as a free agent, which could happen in the summer of 2023 when his current contract expires.

It is already suggested that both Real Madrid and Juventus have some interest in the player and it would be a big mistake for United to bring the player to Manchester, which they did in October 2020 signing him from Atlético Madrid for a £420,000 transfer fee, only to see him leave three years later as a free agent.

Based on his performance in the final pre-season match of the summer, Garnacho should be rewarded with some first team opportunities this season, playing in the Carabao Cup, which will start in early November and quite possibly in the UEFA Europa League, which will start next month.

Garnacho was handed two appearances in the Premier League last season, playing 11 minutes in the competition, which added to the 32 appearances he made at youth level, scoring 14 goals and six assists across the various competitions. He starred in the FA Youth Cup final last season, scoring two goals seeing United beat Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old scored eight goals in the FA Youth Cup last season, assisting a further three goals, scoring in every match part from the 3-1 victory over Reading, assisting in that match instead. Propelling him into a first team scenario would be beneficial for the young forward and help him perfect his talent.

Garnacho also scored four goals and one assist in five appearances for Argentina’s U20 side this season after switching his allegiance from Spain, which shows that there is something present within him that could turn him into a star at some point in his career. Him getting regular football this season will help him achieve that.

Written by John Walker