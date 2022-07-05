Andreas Pereira on his way to Fulham in £10 million deal; he should find his feet there

Andreas Pereira will leave Manchester United this summer with the player accepting to move to Fulham, who had offered £10 million for the Belgian-born Brazilian, offering him a three-year contract. The money to be paid will be £8 million up front and £2 million in add-ons.

Pereira had spent the last season on loan at Flamengo in Brazil, who had an option to purchase him, not taking that up and making a lowball offer to sign the 26-year-old. Fulham’s offer came at the right time and Pereira needed to seriously look at it.

The 26-year-old was bought by United, initially for the academy, from PSV Eindhoven back in 2011 with the player making his first team debut in the 2014/15 season – failing to find his feet. He had failed loan spells with Granada, Valencia and Lazio prior to Flamengo.

Pereira was a positive player at time for United but personally, I feel he did not get a great opportunity at United playing in his favoured position, seemingly playing where there were holes in the team at the time.

During various preseason campaigns, Pereira seemed to play positively but nothing ever clicked into place and with United going from Louis van Gaal to Jose Mourinho and then to Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Pereira found himself more likely sitting a lot of the season in the stands if he did not go on loan.

The now 26-year-old last played for United in a 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on the 30 June 2020 after the Premier League restarted following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown which stopped football for around three months.

As part of the deal with Fulham, United will receive £8 million up front, £2 million in add-ons, should they be met with a 20% resale clause added to the contract, which could benefit United if the player finds his feet and is sold on in the future, at least during that three-year contract.

It should be a positive move for Pereira, who does have the talent to succeed but at United it was never going to be easy for him, like with lots of players over the years. It will be good to see him get some match time playing in the Premier League, which will be a step up for him at the moment.

The move should develop quickly now that the player has accepted that he will not feature at United and with Flamengo not willing to match the offer or even better it based on the fact nothing has developed in that area. I wish him all the best and hope to see him make the breakthrough.

Written by John Walker