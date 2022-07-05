Manchester United confirm Tyrell Malacia as Erik ten Hag’s first summer signing

Manchester United have confirmed Tyrell Malacia as Erik ten Hag’s first summer signing, keeping him at the Old Trafford club until June 2026, although there is the option of a further year to be added. The Dutch 22-year-old completed his medical on Monday, flying to Manchester on Sunday.

It is expected that Malacia will rival Luke Shaw for the left-back position which could also render Alex Telles as not needed by the club with Brandon Williams currently up for sale too. The Ten Hag revolution at United needs to work with United finding their feet once again.

It was expected that Malacia would sign for Olimpique Lyonnais, who had a verbal agreement with Feyenoord but United entered the race last week and have signed the player very quickly. The 22-year-old made 136 appearances at senior level, scoring four goals and assisting ten.

Malacia, who rose through the youth ranks at Feyenoord, seems to be highly-rated by Ten Hag, who even wanted to sign him for Ajax at one stage. The 22-year-old spoke about the ‘incredible feeling to have signed for Manchester United‘, saying:

“It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager [Erik ten Hag] leading us. “I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players. “Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family. “None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.”

The player will head to Thailand on Friday with the squad with United set to face Liverpool a week from today in their first preseason match of the summer. They will then head to Australia to face Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa before flying back to Manchester.

John Murtough, United’s football director spoke about the signing of Malacia, stating that he is an ‘exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age‘. Malacia will be a good fit into Ten Hag’s squad and will add something going forward. Murtough also said:

“Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands. “We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead. “Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.”

The 2022/23 season is going to be a tough one for United as they try to forget the dire 2021/22 season with turned out to be United’s worst season in 43 years in the top-flight. United are sorting a contract for Christian Eriksen and looking to close deals for Frenkie de Jong and Lisandro Martinez.

Written by John Walker