Manchester United make contact with free agent Paulo Dybala over potential move – reports

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Paulo Dybala regarding a potential move to Old Trafford this summer. The reports come from Italy, which would be expected and have been reported by talkSPORT in the United Kingdom.

The Argentinian forward, 28, is now a free agent having left Juventus at the end of last month. Reports suggest that the forward has offers from England and Spain and he will start to evaluate them. With Cristiano Ronaldo seeking an exit, this could make sense for United.

Granted, Dybala has not been a great asset for Juventus but last season he made a total of 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and six assists. The player spend the last seven seasons at Juventus, making 293 appearances, scoring 115 goals and 48 assists.

Ronaldo’s potential departure for United will leave the Old Trafford club without a recognised striker that has a future at the club. Some will say Marcus Rashford should be given the opportunity, but he has played better in the wide positions than through the middle.

Anthony Martial will be tipped for a role, but reports suggest the player will be sold if an offer comes in for him, and relying on him to perform at a high standard is pretty slim considering the past few seasons. United will need to replace Ronaldo should he leave, hence United contacting Dybala.

The Argentinian international can play as a centre-forward, a second striker or as an attacking midfielder. Playing in a false nine position could be good for him at United, providing the midfield and the wide players all work together with him, which could see him resurrect his career.

Obviously, Erik ten Hag would like to see Antony arrive at the club this summer but with United stocked in the wide players at this stage of the summer, and the reports getting stronger regarding an exit for Ronaldo, it would not make sense unless Ronaldo was replaced first of all.

United could replace Ronaldo with a player from the youth ranks, but at this stage of Ten Hag’s career at the club, that would be a massive gamble and one which may not pay off. Chelsea seem to have been linked with Dybala this summer but they are now being linked to Ronaldo.

Dybala has 34 caps for Argentina and has won 14 trophies for club and country including the five Serie A titles, two Serie B titles, four Coppa Italia’s, three Supercoppa Italiana’s and the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions for Argentina.

