Brazil legend Rivaldo approves of compatriot Antony moving to Manchester United

Manchester United’s chase of Brazilian winger Antony this summer has met the approval of Brazil legend Rivaldo as reported by The Mirror. United’s priority at this stage of the summer transfer window it to get the deal over the line to lure Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

Antony, 22, is another leading target for Erik ten Hag, the former manager of the Brazilian during his time at Ajax. The Old Trafford club are said to be in pole position to sign Antony based on the relationship between the player and his former manager.

It was reported in the past week or so that the representatives of the 22-year-old were in Europe to discuss a potential transfer this summer, seemingly to United but nothing has escalated from there, but looks certain to based on the reports that have kept coming out.

Last season at Ajax, Antony made 33 appearances, scoring 12 goals and 10 assists winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles. Brazil legend Rivaldo spoke about his compatriot about the rumoured transfer suggesting that he could do well at the Old Trafford club. The legend, 50, spoke to Betfair, saying:

“Antony can do wonders at Manchester United and the World Cup. He enjoyed a fantastic 2021/22 season and I’m sure he attracted the attention of bigger clubs. “At the moment, Manchester United – who have his former manager Erik ten Hag – seems to be the closest club to signing him and I’m confident we’ll all enjoy watching him play at Old Trafford. “He might benefit from playing at a bigger club to get closer to being a regular at the World Cup, though I also think his place in the squad is safe since Tite has been calling him up lately and has confidence in his qualities.”

Antony is a right sided winger, which is a problem position for United, even with the addition of Jadon Sancho last summer, who has had more luck playing on the left-wing. However, that may change under Ten Hag, whether United end up signing Antony or not.

United will require signings this summer, even though it does not look like anything is close at this time. United seem to be able to do just one deal at a time, which is embarrassing in this day and age with the technology available.

With the likes of Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matić and Lee Grant all leaving at the expiry of their contracts, promoting youth to the first team can only do so much, which will not really help United close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

It would seem that Erik ten Hag has entrusted United to bring in some or all of the players that he has asked for this summer and so far, despite the rumours in the newspapers, social media and beyond, plus the briefs coming from the club, we are yet to see action and not words.

Written by John Walker