Brazil legend Rivaldo approves of compatriot Antony moving to Manchester United

However, with Ajax asking a massive fee because they do not need to sell, there is work to do

25 June 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Brazil legend Rivaldo approves of compatriot Antony moving to Manchester United
MacFinder

Manchester United’s chase of Brazilian winger Antony this summer has met the approval of Brazil legend Rivaldo as reported by The Mirror. United’s priority at this stage of the summer transfer window it to get the deal over the line to lure Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

Antony, 22, is another leading target for Erik ten Hag, the former manager of the Brazilian during his time at Ajax. The Old Trafford club are said to be in pole position to sign Antony based on the relationship between the player and his former manager.

It was reported in the past week or so that the representatives of the 22-year-old were in Europe to discuss a potential transfer this summer, seemingly to United but nothing has escalated from there, but looks certain to based on the reports that have kept coming out.

Last season at Ajax, Antony made 33 appearances, scoring 12 goals and 10 assists winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles. Brazil legend Rivaldo spoke about his compatriot about the rumoured transfer suggesting that he could do well at the Old Trafford club. The legend, 50, spoke to Betfair, saying:

“Antony can do wonders at Manchester United and the World Cup. He enjoyed a fantastic 2021/22 season and I’m sure he attracted the attention of bigger clubs.

“At the moment, Manchester United – who have his former manager Erik ten Hag – seems to be the closest club to signing him and I’m confident we’ll all enjoy watching him play at Old Trafford.

“He might benefit from playing at a bigger club to get closer to being a regular at the World Cup, though I also think his place in the squad is safe since Tite has been calling him up lately and has confidence in his qualities.”

Antony is a right sided winger, which is a problem position for United, even with the addition of Jadon Sancho last summer, who has had more luck playing on the left-wing. However, that may change under Ten Hag, whether United end up signing Antony or not.

United will require signings this summer, even though it does not look like anything is close at this time. United seem to be able to do just one deal at a time, which is embarrassing in this day and age with the technology available.

With the likes of Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matić and Lee Grant all leaving at the expiry of their contracts, promoting youth to the first team can only do so much, which will not really help United close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

It would seem that Erik ten Hag has entrusted United to bring in some or all of the players that he has asked for this summer and so far, despite the rumours in the newspapers, social media and beyond, plus the briefs coming from the club, we are yet to see action and not words.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1579 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Preview: Liverpool expected to destroy United but could the Red Devils stand up and fight back?

17 April 2022 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Previews, News, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: Liverpool expected to destroy United but could the Red Devils stand up and fight back?

Liverpool -v- Manchester United Premier League Anfield, Liverpool Tuesday 19 April 2022, KO 20:00 GMT Referee: Martin Atkinson – Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Richard West Fourth Official: Chris Kavanagh VAR: Paul Tierney – Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard Manchester United travel […]

First Team

Nemanja Matic can earn himself a new Manchester United contract, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

25 June 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Nemanja Matic can earn himself a new Manchester United contract, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic could earn a new contract at the Old Trafford club providing that he can keep his current form. Not that long ago, […]

First Team

Peter Schmeichel suggests Dean Henderson stays at Sheffield United for another season; David De Gea tough to beat for number one position

19 June 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Peter Schmeichel suggests Dean Henderson stays at Sheffield United for another season; David De Gea tough to beat for number one position

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has given high flying goalkeeper Dean Henderson some advice ahead of the summer with many things for the 23-tear-old to think about for the remainder of his career. The goalkeeper […]