Erik ten Hag to arrive at Manchester United on Sunday to begin preseason work for Monday – reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will arrive at the Old Trafford club on Sunday ready to begin preseason work on Monday according to reports in Manchester Evening News. It has been known for a while that preseason training will start for some players from Monday.

Ten Hag will need to implement something to guide United to a better season in the Premier League after suffering their worst season amassing just 58 points last term. It was a shocking state to see United in with many players seemingly not bothered about performing.

United will start preseason tour of Thailand, Australia and Norway before playing a final match at Old Trafford a week before the new Premier League season starts with supporters arranging a protest against the Glazers before they face Rayo Vallecano at home on the 31 July.

The MEN reported that David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, Amad, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will return on Monday.

Those who played in international matches following the final matches of the season will gain some extra time on holiday, presumably with them returning before the squad leaves for Thailand, perhaps meeting the squad ahead of the Liverpool match, or even on the Australian leg of the tour.

There will be some major problems for the manager to sort out ahead of preseason, finding out why the majority of his players did not give their all last season, which was not a good look for the club. He will need to know that he can trust the players that he has, or it will come crumbling down again.

There have been some good signs from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who endures many training sessions during their holidays, which is showing the right attitude to get back into the swing of things. Both players will need to perform to a high standard right away.

With many players leaving the club at the end of the season, Ten Hag will need to gel the team together, including any new signings that are made with Frenkie de Jong, Christian Eriksen and many others linked to the club, but not one of them signed at this stage of the summer.

If Ten Hag is let down, hopefully it will not be him that the majority of the supporters of the club will blame as there has only been one constant with all the problems and that starts and ends with the Glazers – who seem to use the club as a personal ATM draining the club of cash and raising debt.

Written by John Walker