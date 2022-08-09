Cody Gakpo on Manchester United’s radar this summer; his representatives have been alerted

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo this summer. It is expected that the player would cost around £35 million this summer, which would be a good deal for United considering the cost of Ajax’s Brazilian winger Antony.

Jason Burt of the Telegraph has suggested that Gakpo, 23, is now looking like a viable signing for United this summer, which is good news. United need more depth in the attacking ranks, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo seeking an exit from the Old Trafford club.

Rob Dawson of ESPN has reported that Gakpo’s representatives have been alerted to United’s interest by recruitment staff at Old Trafford but the club have yet to submit a bid. The 23-year-old is valued at £35 million by PSV with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side unlikely to take less.

Gakpo’s current contract was extended at he end of June and will expire in the summer of 2026, so there is no real necessity to sell the player, unless a bid that meets or tops their valuation arrives. The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and 15 assists in 26 appearances last season.

So far this season, Gakpo has scored three goals and two assists in three appearances and is set to feature against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round second leg at the PSV Stadion this evening; drawing 1-1 in the first leg.

If the forward plays well in this match, it could well mean that PSV will ask more for the player this summer. It is anticipated that other clubs will hold some interest in the player this summer. Liverpool, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are all said to be interested in the 23-year-old.

Gakpo came through PSV’s academy, making 60 appearances, scoring 27 goals and 11 assists playing for the U17s, U19s and U21s age levels at the club. At first team level he has 137 appearances, scoring 45 goals and 35 assists.

The 23-year-old plays predominantly on the left-wing position, which is currently occupied by Marcus Rashford, who has not really been on form over the past season, or this summer. He can also feature on the right-wing or as a centre-forward, but has not featured in either regularly.

He would really be an asset at United, as long as the club can sign the midfield targets they currently have, strengthening a problem area in the squad. A new striker is also necessary, unless Erik ten Hag has plans to utilise Gakpo in that position, or even Rashford or someone else?

