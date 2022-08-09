Watford place £25 million fee on Ismaila Sarr with Manchester United and Leeds United interested

Manchester United have reportedly ‘reignited’ their interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. The Old Trafford club had been linked to the Senegalese international in the last few years in their pursuit of a winger, but never ended up making a move of him.

90min have reported that Erik ten Hag’s side now hold interest in the player after he scored a wonder goal in the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Monday evening. However, after scoring from 60-yards, he missed a penalty later in the match.

The 24-year-old has reportedly had his price tag set to £25 million this summer with interest from Leeds United and now United, which could see the player return to the Premier League months after being relegated with Watford.

United had been seeking to sign Marko Arnautovic from Bologna this summer, but there was an uproar from supporters who felt that the racism claims against him would make him unsuitable to play for United, and rightly so. It seems some people at United fail to think before doing things.

Sarr, 24, has a contract that expires in the summer of 2024, meaning United will have to pay a big fee to land the player, if the interest is in fact true, which is competitively set. United sold Daniel James for a similar fee last year so it is not a lot of money.

So far this season, Sarr has made two appearances for Watford, scoring once and assisting once. Last season, he made 22 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and two assists. Granted, that is not a great figure but at this point I’d think he would be a backup in the squad, if signed.

United seem to have signed a few players at the start of the transfer window, even though weeks were between Tyrell Malacia’s signing and Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez being confirmed. Then United seemed to go quiet with more speculation about Frenkie de Jong became rife.

United now seem to be panicking as they seek to find players to strengthen the squad with Cristiano Ronaldo still seeking an exit and United needing to find a way to complete against their rivals, which will be seen as every other club in the Premier League at this time.

United’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday could be followed by another as they ravel to Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday evening, seeking their first points of the season. Whether they will have new additions by then will be seen on Friday.

