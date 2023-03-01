Confirmed XI: Dalot, Malacia, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho & Weghorst start against West Ham in the FA Cup

Manchester United will go head to head with West Ham United in the Emirates FA Cup at Old Trafford this evening, just three days after lifting the Carabao Cup at Wembley after beating Newcastle United 2-0 with goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford. It was the first trophy for Erik ten Hag since taking over as United manager and hopefully the first of many in the not too distant future. United will be seeking to remain in the FA Cup this season.

In the FA Cup so far this season United have beaten Everton 3-1 and Reading 3-1 with both matches played at Old Trafford, much like this one against the Hammers. David Moyes’ side have beaten Brentford 1-0 and Derby County 2-0 to reach the fifth round of the competition this season with both teams seeking a place in the quarter final stage draw. United are the only team in England to have been playing in four competitions prior to Sunday’s final – now three competitions.

United face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon before they face Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg four days after that. It is a busy period for United but they would have it no other way with matches coming thick and fast for the foreseeable future. United had just four matches in March, which is now six and could well result in Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion being postponed, if United win.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia;

McTominay, Sabitzer;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Weghorst

Substitutes

Heaton; Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri; Rashford, Elanga

West Ham United

Aréola;

Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson;

Souček, Rice, Paquetá;

Fornals, Antonio, Benrahma

Substitutes

Anang, Cresswell, Kehrer, Simon-Swyer, Downes, Mubuma, Scamacca, Bowen

United and West Ham have met 150 in all competitions in the history of both clubs. Then first match was played back in 1911 with West Ham beating United 2-1 in the FA Cup. United have won 72 times, drawn 32 times and lost 46 times. The last defeat to the Hammers came in the Carabao Cup last season with United losing 1-0 at Old Trafford. United have won the last two matches played – both in the Premier League. United will be seeking to win this match too.

United have met the Hammers 17 times in a domestic cup competition; 13 times in the FA Cup and four times in the League Cup. United have won eight times, drawn three times and lost six times. In the FA Cup alone, United have beaten the Hammers six times, drawing three times and losing four times. United have scored 22 goals, conceded 15 goals and keeping four clean sheets. United want to win this match to keep them alive in the three remaining competitions.

Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Michael Carrick, Teddy Sheringham, Javier Hernandez, Carlos Tevez, Roy Carroll, David Bellion, Jonathan Spector, Ravel Morrison and Jesse Lingard have all played for United and West Ham. David Moyes has also managed both clubs, rightly so being sacked by United in April 2014 after a terrible season for United who went from Champions to seventh in the league – their lowest ever finish in the Premier League in the history of the club.

Written by John Walker